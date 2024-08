Risk of Marijuana Use in Plastic Surgery Patients

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Patterns of Marijuana Use and Nicotine Exposure in Patients Seeking Elective Aesthetic Procedures



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Marijuana smoke contains #carcinogens and #irritants similar to those in #tobacco smoke, with similarly harmful effects on #lungs. #medindia ’

Health Risks of Marijuana and Nicotine

Nicotine Levels in Plastic Surgery Patients

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patterns of Marijuana Use and Nicotine Exposure in Patients Seeking Elective Aesthetic Procedures - (https:journals.lww.com/plasreconsurg/fulltext/2024/09000/patterns_of_marijuana_use_and_nicotine_exposure_in.19.aspx)

The use of cannabis (marijuana) is common among individuals considering plastic surgery and has been associated with higher levels of nicotine in lab tests."We found that patients who report," explains ASPS Member Surgeon Joseph A. Ricci of the Hofstra University School of Medicine in Great Neck, NY. This suggests that there may be a connection between undetected nicotine intake and a higher risk of surgical complications().The rising prevalence of marijuana use raises concerns about potential side effects in surgical patients.Nicotine hinders wound healing, which is particularly worrying for individuals undergoing plastic surgery Dr. Ricci and colleagues examined the possible link between marijuana use and nicotine exposure in 135 consecutive patients who consulted a surgeon to discuss cosmetic plastic surgery. 29% of patients were women; the average age was 38 years. The patients were largely Hispanic, reflecting the demographics of the area served by the clinic.In a survey, 19% of patients reported active nicotine use while 20% reported marijuana use: marijuana alone in 7% of patients and both nicotine and marijuana by 13%. Levels of nicotine and the nicotine metabolite cotinine were compared between groups.The results showed elevated nicotine and cotinine levels among patients who said they used marijuana. The association was apparent not only in those who reported nicotine-containing products but also in those who denied any type of nicotine use.Although marijuana users had elevated nicotine, the levels weren't as high as typically found in patients who smoke or use other forms of nicotine. Most patients who reported marijuana and/or nicotine use on the study survey did not mention these substances during their discussion with the plastic surgeon. For this group, nicotine levels were comparable to those in active cigarette smokers "Patients may be hesitant to disclose their substance use history, possibly due to a lack of awareness about the perioperative risks associated with smoking and marijuana use," the researchers write. In 84 patients who went on to have plastic surgery, nicotine levels were lower compared to patients who did not undergo surgery.Although the study. The researchers emphasize the need for definitive studies of the effects of marijuana on surgical outcomes. Meanwhile, Dr. Ricci and coauthors conclude: "In real clinical settings, under-reporting of nicotine-containing product use, including marijuana, remains a concern for unrecognized surgical risk and affects the decision on offering elective procedures."Source-Eurekalert