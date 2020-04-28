by Jeffil Obadiah on  April 28, 2020 at 5:32 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Rich Do Not Always Have Better Heart Health
Economic well-being is associated as a trade-off between well-being and cardiometabolic health.


To study cardiometabolic health, the research focused on metabolic syndrome, which is a collection of signs that predispose individuals to later diabetes, stroke and heart attack. These signs include abdominal fat, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels and high blood glucose.

Researchers from Northwestern University and the University of Georgia analyzed data from two multi-decade studies: 7,542 participants in the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health and 1,877 participants in the Midlife in the United States Study. The participants entered the studies as youth and were followed into adulthood.


They grouped participants into one of four categories based on their family income during childhood and adulthood: those who were consistently advantaged or consistently disadvantaged, and those who experienced upward or downward mobility (meaning higher or lower income in adulthood relative to childhood).

Upwardly mobile participants reported substantially less psychological distress than consistently disadvantaged individuals. In fact, in most comparisons their distress levels were comparable to consistently advantaged participants.

However, this pattern was reversed for metabolic syndrome: upwardly mobile participants fared worse than those with consistent advantage and closely resembled individuals with consistent disadvantage.

Because high socioeconomic status is associated with fewer health problems, it is commonly believed that as people's financial conditions improve, so will their health.

However, these results suggest upward mobility entails a trade-off, where improving financial conditions forecast higher psychological well-being, but worse cardiometabolic health.

Upward mobility is not always beneficial for cardiometabolic health, even if it improves economic standing and mental health. Study coauthors, disclosures and funding sources are detailed in the manuscript.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?
Walking early morning would improve your health as it helps heart and brain to function properly. Find more about its benefits for your body.
READ MORE
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called " Congenital heart diseases".
READ MORE
Congestive Heart Failure
Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Fiber Up Your Meals
A high fiber diet and good water intake are essential for a stress free body. High-fiber foods prevent overeating and is also the key to maintaining a healthy weight.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE
Top 5 Simple Steps to Nurture Your Vital Organs
The vital organs of a human body are heart, brain, lungs, liver and kidneys. It is important to take care of the vital organs for a healthy living.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

HeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisFiber Up Your MealsPericarditisHealth Insurance - IndiaHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantTop 5 Simple Steps to Nurture Your Vital Organs