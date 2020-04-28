Rich Do Not Always Have Better Heart Health

Economic well-being is associated as a trade-off between well-being and cardiometabolic health.





To study cardiometabolic health, the research focused on metabolic syndrome, which is a collection of signs that predispose individuals to later diabetes, stroke and heart attack. These signs include abdominal fat, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels and high blood glucose.

‘Upward mobility is not always beneficial for cardiometabolic health, even if it improves economic standing and mental health.’





Upwardly mobile participants reported substantially less psychological distress than consistently disadvantaged individuals. In fact, in most comparisons their distress levels were comparable to consistently advantaged participants.



However, this pattern was reversed for metabolic syndrome: upwardly mobile participants fared worse than those with consistent advantage and closely resembled individuals with consistent disadvantage.



Because high socioeconomic status is associated with fewer health problems, it is commonly believed that as people's financial conditions improve, so will their health.



However, these results suggest upward mobility entails a trade-off, where improving financial conditions forecast higher psychological well-being, but worse cardiometabolic health.



Upward mobility is not always beneficial for cardiometabolic health, even if it improves economic standing and mental health. Study coauthors, disclosures and funding sources are detailed in the manuscript.



Source: Eurekalert They grouped participants into one of four categories based on their family income during childhood and adulthood: those who were consistently advantaged or consistently disadvantaged, and those who experienced upward or downward mobility (meaning higher or lower income in adulthood relative to childhood).Upwardly mobile participants reported substantially less psychological distress than consistently disadvantaged individuals. In fact, in most comparisons their distress levels were comparable to consistently advantaged participants.However, this pattern was reversed for metabolic syndrome: upwardly mobile participants fared worse than those with consistent advantage and closely resembled individuals with consistent disadvantage.Because high socioeconomic status is associated with fewer health problems, it is commonly believed that as people's financial conditions improve, so will their health.However, these results suggest upward mobility entails a trade-off, where improving financial conditions forecast higher psychological well-being, but worse cardiometabolic health.Upward mobility is not always beneficial for cardiometabolic health, even if it improves economic standing and mental health. Study coauthors, disclosures and funding sources are detailed in the manuscript.Source: Eurekalert

Researchers from Northwestern University and the University of Georgia analyzed data from two multi-decade studies: 7,542 participants in the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health and 1,877 participants in the Midlife in the United States Study. The participants entered the studies as youth and were followed into adulthood.