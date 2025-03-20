About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Revolutionizing Cannabidiol Treatment for Brain Diseases

by Swethapriya Sampath on Mar 20 2025 4:56 PM

A new lipid-based formula enhances CBD absorption, making it more effective for treating neurodegenerative diseases.

Using a novel approach, the effectiveness of cannabidiol in treating epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and other neurodegenerative diseases has been improved by scientists at the University of South Australia (1 Trusted Source
Optimising Cannabidiol Delivery: Improving Water Solubility and Permeability Through Phospholipid Complexation

Go to source).
Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant and commonly prescribed for its analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective properties. However, its clinical application is limited due to poor water solubility and absorption in the human body.


New Lipid-Based Formula Boosts CBD Absorption

By developing a phospholipid complex – a class of lipids (fats) that contain phosphorus – UniSA researchers have increased the solubility of cannabidiol by up to six times and improved its absorption in the gastrointestinal tract.

Lead researcher Professor Sanjay Garg says the breakthrough, reported in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, means that patients could experience more consistent and effective results with lower doses of oral CBD medications.

Only a small fraction of orally ingested CBD reaches the bloodstream, limiting its therapeutic effects. “For this reason, several different formulations have been explored, including the production of synthetic CBD, self-emulsifying delivery systems, and encapsulating CBD in gelatine matrix pellets, but all of them have only resulted in minor improvements in bioavailability,” Prof Garg says.


Faster-Dissolving Cannabidiol for Better Absorption

His research team identified the optimal phospholipid composition to form nanosized CBD-PLC particles. Compared to pure CBD, the phospholipid complex improved dissolution rates from 0% to 67.1% within three hours, demonstrating a significant enhancement in drug release.

In cellular uptake studies, CBD-PLC exhibited 32.7% higher permeability than unmodified CBD, ensuring greater absorption through the intestinal wall. Another critical advantage of this new delivery system is its stability. Traditional CBD formulations degrade over time when exposed to heat, light, or oxygen, reducing potency and shelf life.

However, testing over 12 months showed that CBD-PLC retained its performance under varied storage conditions, making it a more reliable option for pharmaceutical applications. The study’s first author, UniSA PhD candidate Thabata Muta, says the discovery has significant implications for the future of CBD-based therapeutics.


Lower CBD Doses, Fewer Side Effects

“Improved bioavailability means that lower doses can achieve the same therapeutic effect, potentially reducing side effects and making treatment more cost-effective,” Thabata says. The research team believes that this innovation could be applied beyond CBD, providing a blueprint for enhancing the absorption of other poorly water-soluble drugs.

According to the study authors, the findings of this study come at a crucial time, with the global CBD market projected to grow from USD 7.59 billion in 2023 to USD 202.45 billion by 2032. The team is now exploring opportunities for commercialization and clinical trials to validate their new formulation.

Reference:
  1. Optimising Cannabidiol Delivery: Improving Water Solubility and Permeability Through Phospholipid Complexation - (https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/26/6/2647)


Source-Eurekalert
