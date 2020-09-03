Residencies Should Train Residents to Treat Substance Use Disorder in Pregnant Women

Font : A- A+



Early-career family physicians who both provide maternity care and prescribe buprenorphine, a medicine used to treat opioid use disorder, primarily completed their training in a small number of residency programs. The findings of the study are published in the journal Annals of Family Medicine.

Residencies Should Train Residents to Treat Substance Use Disorder in Pregnant Women



Using data from the 2016, 2017 and 2018 National Family Medicine Graduate Survey, administered annually by the American Board of Family Medicine, the research team behind this study asked clinicians who graduated from family medicine residency programs within the past three years whether "maternity care" or "buprenorphine treatment" was part of their practice and whether they were currently delivering babies.



‘It is essential to increase training opportunities in family medicine residencies to meet the needs of pregnant women with substance use disorder. ’ Show Full Article





Of 614 total family medicine residencies represented in the survey, only 15 of them, mostly in urban areas on the East and West Coasts, trained 25% of the respondents who provide this care.



Source: Eurekalert Of the 5,103 respondents in their sample, 153 both deliver babies and prescribe buprenorphine. A further 108 respondents provide maternity care and prescribe buprenorphine but do not perform deliveries. The researchers note that it is not clear whether the surveyed physicians are necessarily providing pregnancy care and prescribing buprenorphine to the same patients.Of 614 total family medicine residencies represented in the survey, only 15 of them, mostly in urban areas on the East and West Coasts, trained 25% of the respondents who provide this care.Source: Eurekalert Using data from the 2016, 2017 and 2018 National Family Medicine Graduate Survey, administered annually by the American Board of Family Medicine, the research team behind this study asked clinicians who graduated from family medicine residency programs within the past three years whether "maternity care" or "buprenorphine treatment" was part of their practice and whether they were currently delivering babies.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.