Researchers Develop 3D Printed Food for Patients

‘Singapore researchers develop a new method for printing food that is more nutritious and tasty for patients with swallowing difficulties.’

Researchers from Singapore have developed a new method to use fresh and frozen vegetables and create "food inks" from them. This will preserve the nutrition and will lead to tastier for patients with swallowing difficulties.Pureed foods in liquid or semi-solid form are used to make food inks. The food is assembled layer by layer after being 3D-printed by extrusion from a nozzle.Patients with swallowing difficulties (dysphagia) are usually served pureed foods. Healthcare professionals normally use silicone molds to shape pureed foods to present them in a more visually appealing and appetizing way. This method is not only labor and time-intensive but requires storage. 3D printed food can be easily produced with the desired shape and texture in a shorter time.Prof Yi Zhang, lead researcher, said,However, food inks made from dehydrated food and freeze-dried powders usually contain many food additives like hydrocolloids (HCs) to stabilize the ink and make the printing process smoother. But the addition of HCs in high quantities changes the taste, texture, and aroma of the printed food, making it unpalatable, leading to reduced food consumption and malnutrition among patients.The Singapore research team overcame this challenge by using fresh and frozen vegetables to make the food inks stable. They were able to preserve the nutrition of the printed food better as well as make it more appetizing, which should solve the issue of malnutrition.The team also found that not all vegetables required hydrocolloid treatment and could be broadly classified into three categories requiring different hydrocolloid treatment levels to be printable. For example, garden pea requires no HCs, carrot requires one type of HC, and bok choy requires two types of HCs.Gladys Wong, co-lead researcher, said,