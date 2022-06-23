About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Report Says Abortions Hit a Record High During Covid in UK

by Colleen Fleiss on June 23, 2022 at 11:39 PM
In England and Wales, abortions gained another all-time high last year.

In 2021, nearly 2,15,000 terminations were carried out, up 2% from the year before, media reports say.

Abortion

Abortion is one of the most controversial topics in medicine. Legalization of abortion in several countries was necessary to prevent complications and deaths of women due to illegal abortions.
According to the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities report, more than half were carried out at home, reports the Daily Mail.

Abortions in United Kingdom

The report also highlighted the popularity of the 'pills by post' service, which was set up at the start of the pandemic so that women unable to see doctors in person could still access early medical abortions.

Ministers wanted to axe the scheme this summer but their plans were defeated, the report said.

Clare Murphy, head of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), suggested the policy may have had a role in last year's record abortion numbers.

Source: IANS
Methods of Abortion

Abortion is the termination of pregnancy. It is done either by removal (surgically) or expulsion of the fetus or embryo (with medicines) before the completion of the gestation period.
Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Abortion pills are used in the first trimester to terminate pregnancy. Women should be aware of their side effects before opting for them.
Quiz on Abortion

Statistics say that approximately 42 million abortions are done every year, worldwide. So take this quiz on abortion and get to know its essential facts.
