Is Glaucoma Linked to Cognitive Dysfunction?

Glaucoma diagnosis is not linked to more vertical rates of cognitive decline, revealed a new study.
Previous studies have looked for links between glaucoma—a neurodegenerative disorder that's the leading cause of irreversible blindness—and cognitive function, but they've generated mixed results.
Glaucoma and Cognitive Decline
Findings from a large study recently published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society
suggest that any association may be small or absent.
‘People who developed glaucoma managed to have increased cognitive function scores but steeper rates of cognitive score decline over a maximum follow-up time of 18 years.’
The observed associations between glaucoma and cognitive function were small and unlikely to be clinically meaningful.
"In this large longitudinal study, a diagnosis of glaucoma was not associated with steeper rates of cognitive decline; however, this study did not have access to clinical data to determine whether glaucoma-related vision loss is a risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia," said senior author Joshua R. Ehrlich MD, MP, of the University of Michigan Medical School. "This is an important question for future studies to consider."
Source: Eurekalert
