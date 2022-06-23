About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Is Glaucoma Linked to Cognitive Dysfunction?

by Colleen Fleiss on June 23, 2022 at 11:33 PM
Glaucoma diagnosis is not linked to more vertical rates of cognitive decline, revealed a new study.

Previous studies have looked for links between glaucoma—a neurodegenerative disorder that's the leading cause of irreversible blindness—and cognitive function, but they've generated mixed results.

Findings from a large study recently published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society suggest that any association may be small or absent.

Glaucoma is a group of disorders involving the optic nerve, often associated with a rise in intraocular pressure. Uncontrolled glaucoma can lead to blindness.
The observed associations between glaucoma and cognitive function were small and unlikely to be clinically meaningful.

"In this large longitudinal study, a diagnosis of glaucoma was not associated with steeper rates of cognitive decline; however, this study did not have access to clinical data to determine whether glaucoma-related vision loss is a risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia," said senior author Joshua R. Ehrlich MD, MP, of the University of Michigan Medical School. "This is an important question for future studies to consider."

Source: Eurekalert
Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness that may not cause any initial symptoms, thus resulting in the patient being oblivious of the condition. Here's a quiz that will help to keep your knowledge on glaucoma up-to-date.
Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression
People with severe cognitive impairment are 1.6 times more likely to develop major cardiovascular events such as heart disease risk in diabetic patients.
