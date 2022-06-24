About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Patient Influencers Partnering with Companies for Drug Promotion

by Angela Mohan on June 24, 2022 at 7:58 AM
Font : A-A+

Patient Influencers Partnering with Companies for Drug Promotion

During the television show "The View", Kim Kardashian, who has 255 million followers on Instagram, touted the benefit of migraine drug Nurtec ODT.

She became a paid spokesperson for Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, a few weeks before her visit to the popular daytime talk show

Kim Kardashian at Risk of Developing Gestational Diabetes, Pre-eclampsia

Kim Kardashian at Risk of Developing Gestational Diabetes, Pre-eclampsia


The doctors saw more fluid than usual in my placenta, which can mean I have diabetes, Kim told her concerned family after a routine ultrasound.
Advertisement


Biohaven promotional video aired during the show, which shows that medical companies hiring celebrities to promote their products.

Patient influencers build niche followings on social media and build trust with their audiences through sharing their day-to-day experiences, personal accounts, and "life hacks."
Advertisement

They share their experiences with a specific medical condition, usually for money or free or discounted products.

"It literally works within, for me, 15 minutes. And anyone with a migraine, for 15 minutes, of pure agony, they're like knives in my head," Kardashian told viewers about the migraine drug back in July 2020. "So, to have this relief, and to not be in a fog afterwards ... I'm able to just go with the rest of my day."

Experts and influencers say the role of patient influencer can help people navigate the confusing world of health care, but it must be done ethically and honestly.

Nearly an year after Kardashian's appearance on "The View", the FDA sent Biohaven Pharmaceuticals a warning letter that Kardashian's claims were "false" or "misleading" and said the video violates the federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

"While these claims may be an accurate reflection of the spokesperson's own experience with Nurtec ODT, their personal experience does not adequately support the suggestion that the drug will provide 'relief' within 15 to 30 minutes," the letter stated.

Need for Marketing' Amid Old Regulations

Many pharmaceutical companies are partnering with patient influencers to promote their products and services on social media platforms, according to early research findings published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

"A consumer medical product can only help someone if they know it exists, which creates a need for marketing and advertising, including through partners in social media," says David Spangler, JD, a senior vice president at the Consumer Healthcare Products Association.

The FDA and the Federal Trade Commission have established regulations for drug and medical companies that advertise on social media.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
COVID Toes
COVID Toes
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
View all
Recommended Reading
Drug ToxicityDrug Toxicity
Drugs Banned in IndiaDrugs Banned in India
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood Donation - Recipients Drug - Food Interactions Daily Calorie Requirements Selfie Addiction Calculator Find a Doctor How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Diaphragmatic Hernia Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE