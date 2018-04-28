medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Protein Associated with Leukemia Risk Identified

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 28, 2018 at 10:47 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

T-cell leukemia is a subtype of leukemia that affects children and adults. Ubiquitin-fusion degradation 1 (UFD1), a protein which increases the aggressiveness of T-cell leukemia, was identified by a research team. The findings of the study are reported in the journal Leukemia.
Protein Associated with Leukemia Risk Identified
Protein Associated with Leukemia Risk Identified

The identification of ubiquitin-fusion degradation 1 (UFD1) allows for better understanding what causes leukemia to progress and become highly aggressive and treatment-resistant, and may lead to a new treatment for this type of cancer.

Leukemia is a blood cancer that affects individuals of all ages. T-cell is a particularly aggressive subtype of leukemia which is fatal in 20 percent of children and 50 percent of adults.

A team of researchers at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) conducted combined analyses of patient samples and experimental models of leukemia that resemble a major subtype of the disease. They found that UFD1 is expressed in this aggressive subtype of leukemia, and reducing its protein levels by approximately 50 percent inhibited leukemia development and progression without impacting the overall health of the experimental models.

"Because of its discouraging odds, and because current treatments remain highly toxic to patients, continued research efforts are needed to understand what causes this disease's aggressiveness and its resistance to treatment, and to identify alternative treatments that are effective but minimally toxic," explained corresponding author Hui Feng, MD, Ph.D, assistant professor of pharmacology and medicine at BUSM. "This research identifies the potential of targeting UFD1 to treat aggressive leukemia without causing high toxicity to normal tissues."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Leukemia

Leukemia

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia

Childhood Cancer

Childhood Cancer

Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.

New T-cell Leukemia Target Mutations Identified

New T-cell Leukemia Target Mutations Identified

Large-scale genomic analysis identifies previously unknown putative genetic mutations that lead to T- cell acute lymphoid leukemia.

Boffins Identify Key Growth Factor in T-Cell Leukemia

Boffins Identify Key Growth Factor in T-Cell Leukemia

Blocking a growth factor receptor cripples cancer growth in a form of T cell leukemia, according to a study published online on August 1 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute myeloid Leukemia, more popularly known by its abbreviated form AML, is a fast- evolving leukemia that affects both children and adults alike

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ , declared that she had the incurable Multiple Myeloma.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

More News on:

Leukemia Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Acute Myeloid Leukemia Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Multiple Myeloma Magical Millets for Your Health Bone Marrow Transplantation The Basics of Baby Food Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap headaches are severely painful headaches that peak within 60 seconds and occur without ...

 Tetralogy of Fallot

Tetralogy of Fallot

Fallot's tetralogy is a rare and complex birth defect of the heart. Babies born with this condition ...

 Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...