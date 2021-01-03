by Colleen Fleiss on  March 1, 2021 at 6:05 PM Coronavirus News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives His 1st Covid Vaccine Dose
Narendra Modi has received the first dose of Covid vaccine here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), right before the country starts the drive to inoculate a massive chunk of population aged above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," he informed via his Twitter handle at around 7 a.m.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi added.


He also appealed that those who could take vaccines should come forward for it. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free," Modi said.

The Prime Minister decided to get the jab early in the morning to avoid media glare and scores of people who could be queuing up at the hospital, officials said.

Vaccination will be provided free of charge at the government health facilities and will be on a payment basis in the private health facilities. All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 for service charges fixed by the central government.

Around 10,000 hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS can be used by states as Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).

The COWIN portal will provide the facility for booking an appointment based on the vaccination centres declared by the states/UTs, with their location, the dates on which appointment slots are provided and the capacity declared as open slots and the vacancies available at the time of booking.

Besides, all beneficiaries, regardless of the mode of access, i.e through online registration or mobilization through on-site registration are advised to carry the following for verification at the time of vaccination -- Aadhar Card, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC); and Certificate of comorbidity for citizens in the age group of 45 years to 59 years.

Source: IANS

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Hearing Loss Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

