Primary Care Doctors 'Unprepared' to Help Diabetes Patients

On average, respondents selected just 10 out of 15 correct risk factors for prediabetes, most often missing that African Americans and Native Americans are two groups at high risk.

Only 42% of respondents chose the correct values of the fasting glucose and Hb1Ac tests that would identify prediabetes.

Only 8% knew that a 7% weight loss is the minimum recommended by the American Diabetes Association as part of a diabetes prevention lifestyle change program.

In a report on their findings in the, the researchers say their survey of 1,000 randomly selected PCPs revealed significant gaps in the group's overall knowledge of risk factors, diagnostic criteria and recommended management/prevention practices for prediabetes.The research team also say the gaps may result from a health care education and reimbursement system that encourages doctors to prioritize treating diabetes once the disease occurs rather than working with patients to prevent it.says Eva Tseng, M.D., M.P.H., an assistant professor of general internal medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and lead author of the JGIM paper.says Nisa Maruthur, M.D., M.H.S., a Johns Hopkins associate professor of medicine and a co-author of the JGIM paper.According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,The federal agency says that some 84 million Americans ages 18 or older -- more than one out of three -- have prediabetes but 90% don't know it. If diagnosed early, experts say, lifestyle changes such as weight loss and regular exercise can prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes and the increased risks it poses for heart disease, stroke, kidney failure and nerve damage.For their new study, the Johns Hopkins researchers sent surveys to 1,000 PCPs randomly selected from the American Medical Association's Physician Masterfile which includes data on more than 1.4 million physicians, residents and medical students in the United States. Candidates for the survey included general practitioners who had completed residency training, general internists and family physicians.Survey questions evaluated a physician's knowledge of (1) risk factors that should prompt prediabetes screening, laboratory criteria for diagnosing prediabetes, and recommendations for prediabetes management, (2) practice behaviors regarding prediabetes management and (3) perceived barriers and potential interventions to improve prediabetes management.For example, from a list of risk factor, PCPs were asked to select the ones that would lead them to order prediabetes screening for a patient. In another example, they were queried about their knowledge, understanding and use of prediabetes screening such as fasting blood glucose, two-hour oral glucose tolerance and hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) tests -- all standard measures of blood sugar.The researchers received 298 completed surveys, or 34% of the 888 ultimately found eligible for inclusion in the study. "Our results revealed that there are substantial gaps in the knowledge that PCPs have in all three categories we tested," Tseng says.For instance:Maruthur says.Based on their findings, theas well as the system-level obstacles to preventing type 2 diabetes. These include better educating physicians about diabetes prevention, providing easier access for both PCPs and their patients to national diabetes prevention lifestyle change programs, increasing insurance coverage of such programs, and offering new tools to help PCPs improve the procedures and practices by which they diagnose and treat patients with prediabetes.Tseng says.Source: Eurekalert