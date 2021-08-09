by Shravanthi Vikram on  September 8, 2021 at 10:12 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pregnancy Exercise Increases Foetal Lung Function
Exercises done by pregnant mothers not only benefit them but also their offspring, finds a research presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. The study was conducted on 814 babies and the results showed that babies born to physically inactive mothers had lower lung function compared to babies born to active mothers.

According to Dr Gudmundsdottir- pediatrician-"Previous studies have shown that individuals with low lung function in infancy have higher risk of asthma, other obstructive lung diseases, and lower lung function later in life. Therefore, exploring factors that can be associated with lung function in infants is important. If being physically active during pregnancy could reduce the risk of impaired infant lung function, it would be a simple, low-cost way to improve the respiratory health of offspring."

Low lung function in newborn babies increases the risk of experiencing respiratory problems like asthma and other obstructive lung disorders.


The studies showed that out of 290 babies born to inactive mothers, 8.6%(25) experienced low lung function. The average lung function of babies born to active mothers was higher compared to inactive mothers.

The data was collected from 814 mothers in Oslo and Stockholm and they were asked a complete questionnaire about their health, lifestyle, socioeconomic factors and nutrition. The women were classified into three categories; inactive, fairly active and active based on their intensity and duration of exercise.

The lung function was measured in three month old babies with the help of a mask attached to the measuring equipment that recorded the number of breaths. The important measurement is the ratio between the time to Peak Tidal Expiratory Flow and Expiratory time (tPTEF/tE). A low tPTEF/tE indicates a limitation in the flow of exhaled breath. The average tPTEF/tE in 814 babies was 0.391, the 290 babies of inactive mothers had a low average of 0.387 and 299 babies of active mothers had a value of 0.394.

"Although there is no clear definition for 'low' lung function, studies, including from our own group, have found that infants with a tPTEF/tE measurement of less than 0.20 shortly after birth were more likely to have a history of asthma by the age of 10 years. Also, children with lung function in the bottom 50% of the group were both more likely to have current asthma at 10 years and to have a history of asthma," says Dr Gudmundsdottir.

More studies are required to find the association between inactive mothers and low lung function in infants.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Pregnant Exercises Protect Offspring Against Neurodegenerative Diseases
A new study says working out during pregnancy will reduce the chances of unborn baby developing neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's, later in life.
READ MORE
Exercising Moms-to-be May Protect Their Children from Obesity
Regular exercise during pregnancy can ultimately protect your offspring from obesity, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Regular Exercise during Pregnancy can Keep Your Placenta Healthy
Is it safe to exercise during pregnancy? Yes, exercising regularly during pregnancy can keep your placenta healthy and also improve your metabolism.
READ MORE
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs should be avoided.
READ MORE
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.
READ MORE
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
READ MORE
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.
READ MORE
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer
READ MORE
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to flyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live Longer