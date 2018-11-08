medindia
Potentially Inappropriate Drugs Linked to Higher Risk of Fracture and Death: Study

by Iswarya on  August 11, 2018 at 2:49 PM Drug News
Introduction to potentially inappropriate medication (PIM) is linked to a greater risk of fracture-specific hospitalizations and mortality, and higher hospital costs, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the European Journal of Health Economics.
Potentially Inappropriate Drugs Linked to Higher Risk of Fracture and Death: Study

In this study, PIMs were defined according to the Meds75+ database maintained by the Finnish Medicines Agency (Fimea).

Medications are divided into four categories: A "Suitable for the older persons," B "There is little evidence, practical evidence or efficacy in older persons," C "Suitable for older persons, with specific cautions," and D "Avoid use in older persons."

The most commonly used international criteria (Beers, STOPP/START, and Laroche) were taken into account when creating the database.

Nationwide registers were used to follow over 20,000 community-dwelling people aged 65 years between the years 2002 and 2013. Matching persons were identified from the non-users group for those persons who purchased PIMs during the 12-year follow-up.

The study indicates that the risk of fracture-specific hospitalization and mortality is higher when initiating PIMs. Previous studies conducted in Europe have not investigated hospital costs associated with PIM use with as long a follow-up as this study.

PIM prescription always requires clinical grounds, which take account of the risks related to medication treatments. The purpose of the Meds75+ database is to support clinical decision-making on the pharmacotherapy of patients over 75 years of age and to improve the safety of medication in primary health care. Meds75+ is available free of charge at Fimea's website.

Source: Eurekalert

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3-D printing technology in pharmaceuticals is an advanced drug delivery system that uses computer aided designs to create personalized drugs.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like 'magic bullets' to destroy cancer cells in the body.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders in the form of hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. Read Patient Information Leaflet of medications to be aware of such effects and conduct regular ...

Colle’s Fracture

Colle’s Fracture

Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Fracture

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Fracture of Knee Cap

Fracture of Knee Cap

Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be healed by using a brace to keep the knee immobile.

Injuries Related to Sports

Injuries Related to Sports

Injuries are common in the sporting world. They can be minor like bruises and cuts, serious like fractures and sometimes fatal like head injuries.

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that leads to an increased risk of fractures. The bone mass is reduced and the bones are porous, thereby resulting in weakness of the skeletal system of the body.

Scaphoid Fracture of The Wrist

Scaphoid Fracture of The Wrist

The scaphoid is a small wrist bone. Scaphoid bone fractures usually occur when a person falls heavily on the palm of an outstretched hand.

Screening for Osteoporosis

Screening for Osteoporosis

The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporosis screening is currently recommended for women only.

