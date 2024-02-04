About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Potential Cancer Risk in Rheumatoid Arthritis

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 4 2024 9:05 PM

While the effects of rheumatoid arthritis on joint health are extensively documented, recent research has illuminated a potential association between rheumatoid arthritis and cancer, introducing a new aspect to comprehending this intricate disease.
Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune condition that primarily affects the joints, causing pain, swelling, stiffness, and potential deformity over time. It occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues, primarily targeting the synovium, the lining of the joints. This chronic inflammation leads to joint damage and, if left untreated, can result in disability.

Link Between Rheumatoid Arthritis and Cancer Risk Factors

"While the exact reasons for this association are not fully understood, several factors chronic inflammation, immune Dysfunction, common risk factors, such as smoking, obesity, and genetic predisposition," Dr Vijay Ramanan, Sr. Consultant Clinical Haematologist, Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune told IANS. Types of cancer associated with rheumatoid arthritis include Lymphoma, particularly non-Hodgkin lymphoma, lung and skin cancer.

