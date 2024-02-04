About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Early Cancer Detection Key to 80% Cure Rate in India

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 4 2024 7:31 PM

Early Cancer Detection Key to 80% Cure Rate in India
While cancer incidence continues to rise in India, experts on World Cancer Day emphasized that early detection and diagnosis significantly enhance the chances of a cure.
World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 each year. The theme this year is 'Close the Care Gap'. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Cancer Registry Programme, the number of cancer cases in the country is projected to go up from 14.6 lakh in 2022 to 15.7 lakh in 2025.

World Cancer Day: Closing the Care Gap
World Cancer Day: Closing the Care Gap
Join the Fight! How is World Cancer Day's 3-year plan reshaping cancer care? Uncover the global impact in just a click!
"To win over cancer in India first step is educating people to get screened for cancer before they have any symptoms, which helps to find cancer early. If found early in stages I or II, most cancers are curable in more than 80 percent of patients," Ashish Gupta, Chief Oncologist, Unique Hospital Cancer Center, Delhi, told IANS.

Striving for Cancer-Free India

"By the time symptoms develop many cancers are in Stage three or four, when cure rates falls down to less than 25 percent. Population-based initiative should be adopted for prevention, control and screening for three common cancers -- oral, breast and cervical cancer which are most commonly found cancers in India," added Gupta, who is heading Cancer Mukt Bharat Campaign in the country.The campaign on cancer awareness aims to reach 1 million people across India. According to Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director of Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests -- a type of liquid biopsy -- can help catch early-stage cancer cells long before symptoms appear.

"By utilizing machine-learning algorithms, these tests identify the likely origin of tumors based on DNA and protein profiles. MCED tests hold immense promise for revolutionizing cancer detection," Bhargava told IANS. Detecting disease earlier also reduces the need for costly advance-stage treatments, benefiting health care systems and patients alike."Most cancers become deadly by keeping a low profile, causing no symptoms until they’re too advanced to treat. Ovarian and gastroesophageal cancers are among the most notorious for this sly disease progression, often leading to late-stage diagnoses," Vineet Nakra, Radiation Oncologist at Max Super Speciality Hospital New Delhi, told IANS.

The experts further noted that after the diagnosis of cancer, right treatment plan starting on day one is most important. Modern medicines have helped improve the clinical outcomes in a big way.

Test Your Knowledge on Gastric Cancer
Test Your Knowledge on Gastric Cancer
cabbages and potatoes reduce the risk of gastric cancer. Studies such as these aid in controlling the incidence of this type of cancer. ...
Source-IANS
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
X