by Angela Mohan on  October 27, 2020 at 2:42 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Postpartum Depression Remains Three Years Post-delivery
1 in 4 women experienced high levels of depressive symptoms in the three years after giving birth, says the study conducted by researchers at NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), which appears in the journal Pediatrics.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that pediatricians screen mothers for postpartum depression at well-child visits at one, two, four and six months after childbirth.

Researchers identified four trajectories of postpartum depressive symptoms and the factors that may increase a woman's risk for elevated symptoms.


The findings suggest that extending screening for postpartum depressive symptoms for at least two years after childbirth may be beneficial, the authors write.

"Our study indicates that six months may not be long enough to gauge depressive symptoms," said Diane Putnick, Ph.D., the primary author and a staff scientist in the NICHD Epidemiology Branch.

"These long-term data are key to improving our understanding of mom's mental health, which we know is critical to her child's well-being and development."

The researchers analyzed data from the Upstate KIDS study, which included babies born between 2008 and 2010 from 57 counties in New York State. The study followed 5,000 women for three years after their children were born.

Researchers assessed women's symptoms through a brief, five-item depression screening questionnaire, but the study did not clinically diagnose depression in the women. Women with underlying conditions, such as mood disorders and/or gestational diabetes, were more likely to have higher levels of depressive symptoms that persisted throughout the study period.

The researchers noted that the study participants were primarily white, non-Hispanic women. Future studies should include a more diverse, broad population to provide more inclusive data on postpartum depression, Dr. Putnick said.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Postpartum Psychosis
What is Postpartum Psychosis? Find the facts of Puerperal (postpartum) psychosis including symptoms, causes, treatment, diagnosis, stages and more information
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.
READ MORE
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.
READ MORE
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionDepressionStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineAndropause / Male MenopausePregnancy and ComplicationsBereavementHolistic Management for DepressionTourette SyndromeDealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changesTired All The Time