Poor Sleep can Harm Kids Mental Health

The multi-method assessment had children view a range of pictures and movie clips eliciting both positive and negative emotions, while the researchers recorded how children responded on multiple levels. In addition to subjective ratings of emotion, researchers collected respiratory sinus arrhythmias (a non-invasive index of cardiac-linked emotion regulation) and objective facial expressions. Alfano points out the novelty of these data."Studies based on subjective reports of emotion are critically important, but they don't tell us much about the specific mechanisms through which insufficient sleep elevates children's psychiatric risk."Alfano highlights the implications of her findings for understanding how poor sleep might "spillover" into children's everyday social and emotional lives. "The experience and expression of positive emotions are essential for children's friendships, healthy social interactions, and effective coping. Our findings might explain why children who sleep less on average have more peer-related problems," she said.Another important finding from the study is that the impact of sleep loss on emotion was not uniform across all children. Specifically, children with greater pre-existing anxiety symptoms showed the most dramatic alterations in emotional responding after sleep restriction.According to Alfano, these results emphasize a potential need to assess and prioritize healthy sleep habits in emotionally vulnerable children.Source: Eurekalert