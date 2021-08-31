by Angela Mohan on  August 31, 2021 at 3:36 PM Research News
Platelet-rich Plasma Treatment Shows Efficacy in Arthritis Patients
Single injection of leukocyte-rich/PRP in the knee joint improved functional mobility, pain and quality of life after six weeks, as per the results in the journal Regenerative Medicine.

Combined approach may be used to evaluate this and emerging biological therapies for musculoskeletal disorders in larger clinical trials.

"OA is a leading cause of disabilities, affecting nearly 52 million Americans," said first and corresponding author Dr. Prathap Jayaram, director of regenerative sports medicine and assistant professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Orthopedic Surgery at Baylor.


"It has been estimated that more than 80% of individuals older than 55 years have some X-ray-based evidence of the disease." OA develops when the smooth cushion between bones, the cartilage, breaks down. Progressively, joints become painful, swollen and hard to move, Jayaram explained.

At present, there are no proper therapies that delay disease progression. The current standard of care is limited to reduction of symptoms with corticosteroids.

"However, although steroids seem to be helpful in the short term for pain, emerging evidence has associated steroid long-term use in OA with loss of cartilage," Jayaram said.

"As OA is a whole joint disease, there is a need for developing novel therapeutic strategies that ultimately prevent and/or delay disease progression while improving functional outcomes. PRP is emerging as one of the promising candidates to treat OA that are currently being used in clinical practice."

Previous research challenges include treatment evaluation is based on patient-reported outcomes that subjectively assess pain or aspects of joint function, such as the time up-and-go (TUG), how quick a person gets up from a chair.

In the current study, researchers used wearable technology to assess functional outcomes such as TUG, in addition to patient-reported outcomes to comprehensively evaluate the efficacy of PRP in knee OA (KOA).

This pilot study included 12 patients diagnosed with KOA. Each patient received one ultrasound-guided injection of PRP and function and pain were evaluate six weeks later.

PRPs are formulated either leucocyte-rich (LR) or leukocyte-poor. A preclinical study by Jayaram and his colleagues had previously shown that LR-PRP had potential disease-modifying effects that correlated with functional outcomes.

"In the current study, we found that a single injection of LR-PRP into the knee does significantly improve functional mobility, pain and quality of life at six weeks," Jayaram said.

"To our knowledge, our study is the first to report the efficacy of LR-PRP on objective functional outcomes using wearable sensor technology and validated patient-reported outcomes. Our findings provide the basis to conduct larger randomized clinical trials of PRP."



Source: Medindia

