by Angela Mohan on  August 31, 2021 at 3:24 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Vaccine Produces Antibodies in Immunosuppressant Users
COVID-19 vaccination elicited antibody responses in immunosuppressant users, but their responses were only about one-third as strong as seen in healthy people, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, looked at people taking immunosuppressants to treat inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

Since a minimum level of antibodies needed for protection hasn't been established, it has been difficult to say whether the levels achieved by people on immune suppressing drugs are high enough to protect them from severe COVID-19, the researchers said.


The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a third dose of the vaccine to strengthen their immune responses.

The results are encouraging news for a population that faces a high risk of serious illness.

"Some of our patients have been hesitant about getting vaccinated, which is unfortunate because they are at increased risk of having more severe cases of COVID-19 if they happen to get infected, compared to those not taking immune suppressing drugs," said co-senior author Alfred Kim, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of medicine who treats patients with autoimmune conditions at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

"Some of them are worried that vaccination might cause their disease to flare, but we haven't seen that happen. Others don't see the point of vaccination, because they think the drugs they're taking to treat their autoimmune condition will prevent them from producing an immune response to the vaccine.

What we found here is that the vast majority of immunocompromised patients with autoimmune diseases are able to mount antibody responses following COVID-19 vaccination. There's clearly a benefit for this population."

Previous studies had shown that immunosuppressive medications can blunt people's responses to other vaccines, such as those for influenza and pneumococcal diseases.

Researchers set out to determine how well people taking immunosuppressive drugs respond to COVID-19 vaccination with a participant group comprising 133 patients and 53 healthy people for comparison.

The patients each were taking at least one immune-suppressing medication for illnesses such as inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, spondyloarthritis, lupus and multiple sclerosis.

Blood samples were taken within two weeks before receiving the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and within three weeks after receiving the second dose. The researchers measured each participants' antibody levels and counted the number of antibody-producing cells in their blood samples.

All patients stayed on their prescribed drug regimens, except for three whose medications were paused within one week of immunization.

All healthy participants and 88.7% of the immunosuppressed participants produced antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19. But, antibody levels and the number of antibody-producing cells in the immunosuppressed group were one-third as high as those in the healthy group.

"Nobody knows what minimum level of antibodies is needed for protection," Ellebedy said. "We just don't know whether people who had low but detectable levels of antibodies are protected or not.

It's that uncertainty that justifies the need for a third dose, especially since we have these highly infectious variants that are capable of causing breakthrough infections even among healthy people."

Only 65% of people taking glucocorticoids and 60% of people taking B cell-depleting therapies developed detectable antibody responses.

People taking antimetabolites like methotrexate, TNF inhibitors or JAK inhibitors, on the other hand, did not generate significantly weaker immune responses than people not taking those drugs.

Researchers followed the same group of participants as they receive their third shots. If a third dose allows people on immunosuppressants to achieve the antibody levels seen in healthy people after a second dose, Alfred Kim said he would feel better about how well the vaccine protects his patients.

"Receiving this additional dose may help mitigate this loss of response," he said. "It's really important for people who are immunocompromised to receive this dose to maximize their ability to protect themselves from SARS-CoV-2."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Aplastic Anemia
Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough blood cells.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
READ MORE
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Aplastic AnemiaVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeCOVID in ChildrenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts