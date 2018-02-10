medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Plastic, Polythene Bags to be Banned in Bihar

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 2, 2018 at 11:27 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Patna High Court will ban all kinds of polythene and plastic bags effective from October 25 in urban areas of the state and in rural areas from November 25, said the Bihar government.
Plastic, Polythene Bags to be Banned in Bihar
Plastic, Polythene Bags to be Banned in Bihar

Advocate General Lalit Kishore gave this information to a bench headed by Chief Justice M.R. Shah.

Earlier, the government announced a ban from September 24 but deferred it due to lack of preparedness.

In August, the High Court had directed the government to impose the ban and later directed for a law on the matter and use of media to create public awareness.

According to the notification, no one will be allowed to store, distribute, sell or use any kind of plastic bag for storing or dispensing edible or non-edible goods within the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporations and Councils and Nagar Panchayats.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

California Bans Plastic Bags

California Bans Plastic Bags

In a major move, California became the first US state to ban single-use plastic bags.

Philippines Financial Capital Bans Plastic Bags, Styrofoam Food Containers

Philippines Financial Capital Bans Plastic Bags, Styrofoam Food Containers

The Philippines financial capital has banned disposable plastic shopping bags and styrofoam food containers.

Cuban Packages Biogas in Plastic Bags for Domestic Use

Cuban Packages Biogas in Plastic Bags for Domestic Use

The Communist Party daily Granma has reported that a Cuban farmer has devised a method for packaging biogas in plastic bags to facilitate domestic use of the fuel.

Polythene Wraps may Help Save Lives of Premature Babies

Polythene Wraps may Help Save Lives of Premature Babies

New study has found that they may be able to save the lives of premature infants.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Peaches are juicy fruits that are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other compounds ...

 Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...

 Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive