Plastic, Polythene Bags to be Banned in Bihar

The Patna High Court will ban all kinds of polythene and plastic bags effective from October 25 in urban areas of the state and in rural areas from November 25, said the Bihar government.

Advocate General Lalit Kishore gave this information to a bench headed by Chief Justice M.R. Shah.



‘Two months ago, a draft notification was circulated by the Bihar government on a blanket ban on manufacture, import, storage, transport, sale and use of plastic after seeking objections and suggestions from civilians, institutions and stakeholders.’ Earlier, the government announced a ban from September 24 but deferred it due to lack of preparedness.



In August, the High Court had directed the government to impose the ban and later directed for a law on the matter and use of media to create public awareness.



According to the notification, no one will be allowed to store, distribute, sell or use any kind of plastic bag for storing or dispensing edible or non-edible goods within the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporations and Councils and Nagar Panchayats.



