Plant Virus Has Special Power in Fighting Cancer, Says Study

In a new study published in the journal, the researchers uncover details that explain why cowpea mosaic virus in particular is exceptionally effective against cancer.A biotechnology startup, called Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc., has licensed the cowpea mosaic virus nanotechnology and is working to translate it into the clinic as cancer immunotherapy.," said Steinmetz, who also serves as the director of the Center for NanoImmunoEngineering at UC San Diego.."Up until now, Steinmetz, Fiering, and their teams had a general idea of how their lead candidate worked. The cowpea mosaic virus nanoparticles, which are infectious in plants but not in mammals, are injected directly inside a tumor to serve as immune system bait.The body's immune cells recognize the virus nanoparticles as foreign agents and get fired up to attack. When the immune cells see that the virus nanoparticles are inside a tumor, they go after the cancerous cells.It not only takes care of that one tumor, but it also launches a systemic immune response against any metastatic and future tumors.The researchers have seen it work in mouse models of melanoma, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, and glioma. They've also had success using it to treat canine patients with melanoma, breast cancer, and sarcoma.What's also interesting is that the cowpea mosaic virus has worked the best at triggering an anti-cancer immune response compared to other plant viruses or virus-like particles the researchers have studied.."To get answers, the researchers compared the cowpea mosaic virus with two other plant viruses from the same family that have the same shape and size. One virus, cowpea severe mosaic virus, shares a similar RNA sequence and protein composition.The other, the tobacco ringspot virus, is similar only in structure. "," said Steinmetz. "."The researchers created plant virus-based nanoparticle immunotherapies and injected them into the melanoma tumors of mice. Each immunotherapy candidate was administered in three doses given 7 days apart. Mice given the cowpea mosaic virus nanoparticles had the highest survival rate and the smallest tumors, with tumor growth essentially stalling four days after the second dose.The researchers then extracted immune cells from the spleen and lymph nodes from the treated mice and analyzed them. They found that the plant viruses all have a protein shell that activates receptors, called toll-like receptors, that are on the surface of immune cells.The team's analysis also found another unique way that the cowpea mosaic virus boosts the immune response. Four days after the second dose, the researchers measured high levels of cytokines. And these levels stayed high over a long period of time.," said Beiss. "."While this sheds light on cowpea mosaic virus's superior potency and efficacy, Steinmetz acknowledges that there is more work to do. "," she said.."Source: Medindia