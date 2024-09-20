Picky Eater? Blame the Genes, Not the Parenting

Fussy eating is primarily influenced by genetics and remains consistent from toddlerhood to early adolescence. This behavior is common among children and can cause significant anxiety for parents, who may blame themselves for their child's eating habits. The Journal of Child Psychology & Psychiatry published a study that tracked eating habits among identical and non-identical twins aged 16 months to 13 years in England and Wales, analyzing survey responses from their parents (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Nature and nurture in fussy eating from toddlerhood to early adolescence: findings from the Gemini twin cohort
Go to source). The research found that average meal fussiness peaks at age seven and then declines.
‘Did you know? Identical twins, who share 100% of genes, display greater similarity in fussy eating habits than non-identical twins, who share only 50% of genes. ’
Influence of Genetics and Environmental Factors on Fussy EatingGenetic differences accounted for 60% of the variation in dietary fussiness at 16 months, increasing to 74% or more by ages three to thirteen.
The study indicated that shared environmental factors, such as family meal types, significantly influenced fussy eating only during the toddler stage. As children grew older, unique environmental factors—like individual experiences and friendships—played a more crucial role.
Food fussiness is characterized by a limited range of accepted foods, often due to specific texture or taste preferences. Researchers emphasize that this behavior is largely innate and not merely a result of parenting. They noted that fussy eating may not just be a transient phase but can be a persistent pattern.
While genetic factors dominate, the environment plays a supporting role. Shared factors, like family mealtime practices, are significantly primary in toddlers, suggesting that early interventions—such as regularly exposing children to a variety of foods—might be most effective during these early years.
Role of Genetics in Fussy Eating Among Identical and Non-Identical TwinsThe research team analyzed data from the UCL-led Gemini study, the largest twin cohort aimed at studying genetic and environmental contributions to early growth, involving 2,400 sets of twins. Parents provided information about their children's eating behaviors at multiple ages.
Advertisement
They found that non-identical twins exhibited less similarity in fussy eating, highlighting a strong genetic influence. Moreover, identical twins became more different in their eating habits as they aged, indicating an increasing role of unique environmental factors.
Advertisement
Although fussy eating has a strong genetic basis, it is changeable. Parents can introduce different foods during childhood and adolescence, and peer influence on eating habits, which tends to increase during adolescence, can help shift these behaviors.
The study had limitations, including a smaller sample size at age seven (703 children) and a predominance of white British households from higher socio-economic backgrounds compared to the general population.
Future research should focus on non-Western populations, where food culture, parental feeding practices, and food security may vary significantly.
Reference:
- Nature and nurture in fussy eating from toddlerhood to early adolescence: findings from the Gemini twin cohort - (https:acamh.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jcpp.14053)
Source-Eurekalert