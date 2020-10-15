Phone Data Helps Forecast Relapses in Schizophrenia

"We tried to create an approach where we could tell a clinician: Not only is this participant experiencing unusual behavior, these are the specific things that are different in this particular patient," Adler said. "If we can predict when someone's symptoms are going to change before relapse, we can get them early treatment and possibly prevent an inpatient visit."The researchers collected smartphone data from 60 participants over one year, 18 of whom experienced relapse during that time. They used encoder-decoder neural networks - a kind of machine learning that is good at learning complex features amid highly irregular data - to detect behavior patterns such as sleep, number of missed calls, and the duration and frequency of conversations.The method found a median 108% increase in behavior anomalies in the 30 days leading up to relapses, compared with behavior during days of relative health.The paper used data collected in collaboration with the University of Washington, Dartmouth College and Northwell Health System. Based on the same data set, another paper - "Using Behavioral Rhythms and Multi-Task Learning to Predict Fine-Grained Symptoms of Schizophrenia," which published in- used machine learning to better understand and predict symptoms from changes in behavioral rhythms passively detected by smart devices."We wanted to provide some actionable steps or clinically interpretable features so we can either tell the patient to take some actions or tell the clinician to suggest some early interventions," said Cornell Tech doctoral student Vincent Tseng, the Scientific Reports paper's co-first author.Co-first author is Akane Sano, assistant professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Rice University and formerly a visiting scientist in Choudhury's People Aware Computing Lab.Both papers were supported by the National Institutes of Health's Exceptional Unconventional Research Enabling Knowledge Acceleration (EUREKA) program.Source: Newswise