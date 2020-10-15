by Angela Mohan on  October 15, 2020 at 9:58 AM Respiratory Disease News
Tips to Protect Yourself This Halloween from COVID-19
Tips to protect eyes during Halloween to protect from COVID-19 has been shared by scientists from the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

See an eye care professional to get a prescription for costume contact lenses. Packaging that claims "one size fits all" or "no need to see an eye doctor" is false.

Hard to believe, but those cool cat eye contact lenses are medical devices. They must be prescribed and fitted by an eye care professional, just like regular contact lenses.


That's because a poorly fitted contact lens can easily scrape the cornea, the outer layer of the eye, making the eye more vulnerable to infection-causing bacteria and viruses. Research shows that people who purchase contacts without a prescription face a 16-fold increased risk of developing an infection.

"As we follow new precautions to keep our families safe in this abnormal year, it's important not to forget about the normal hazards that can occur during Halloween," said Dianna Seldomridge, MD, a clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. "Whatever you plan, please follow these tips to protect your eyes this Halloween."

  • Buy only FDA-approved products. Color contacts or other decorative lenses are sometimes sold at corner shops or online. These retailers are selling contacts illegally; contact lenses must be bought with a doctor's prescription. Buy contacts only from eye care professionals or retailers that sell FDA-approved lenses requiring a prescription.
  • Practice good hygiene. Wash you hands before putting your contacts in or touching the skin around your eye. Cleaning and disinfecting your contact lenses as instructed helps minimize the risk of an eye infection. See an ophthalmologist right away if you notice any swelling, redness, pain or discharge from the eye when using eye makeup or contacts.
  • Limit wear of costume contact lenses to four or five hours. The dye used to create a different eye color can restrict oxygen flow to the cornea. If you do decide to use costume contact lenses, make sure you follow instructions correctly. Limit wear to four or five hours at a time and never sleep in contact lenses.

    • Never share cosmetics. Neither contact lenses nor eye makeup should be shared. This can spread germs and bacteria, which can cause infections.

    Wear protective eyewear while decorating. If your plans include creating your own haunted house or transforming your car for trunk-or-treating, make sure to wear eye protection.



    Source: Newswise

