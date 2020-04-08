by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 4, 2020 at 3:04 PM Coronavirus News
Phase 3 Trial for COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Starts
American pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Company starts phase 3 trial to assess if one of its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatments can prevent the virus infection in residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

LY-CoV555, the lead antibody from Lilly's collaboration with Canadian biotech AbCellera, is a neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, reports Xinhua news agency.

More than 40 per cent of coronavirus deaths in the US linked to long-term care facilities creates the urgent need for therapies to prevent COVID-19 in this vulnerable population, Eli Lilly and Company said in a release on Monday.


The first-of-its-kind study is expected to enrol up to 2,400 participants who live or work at facilities that have had a recently diagnosed case of COVID-19 and who are now at a high risk of exposure.

It will evaluate the efficacy and safety of LY-CoV555 for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19, testing whether a single dose of LY-CoV555 reduces the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection through 4 weeks, as well as complications of COVID-19 through 8 weeks, said the company.

"COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on nursing home residents," said Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, in a statement.

"We're working as fast as we can to create medicines that might stop the spread of the virus to these vulnerable individuals."



Source: IANS

