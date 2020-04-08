Phase 3 Trial for COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Starts

The first-of-its-kind study is expected to enrol up to 2,400 participants who live or work at facilities that have had a recently diagnosed case of COVID-19 and who are now at a high risk of exposure.It will evaluate the efficacy and safety of LY-CoV555 for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19, testing whether a single dose of LY-CoV555 reduces the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection through 4 weeks, as well as complications of COVID-19 through 8 weeks, said the company."COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on nursing home residents," said Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, in a statement."We're working as fast as we can to create medicines that might stop the spread of the virus to these vulnerable individuals."Source: IANS