medindia

Pet Food With Raw Meat-Based Ingredients Could Be a Health Risk for Humans

by Jeffil Obadiah on  October 18, 2019 at 12:21 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

If you are feeding your pet raw meat-based pet food, it could also increase your risk of getting infected due to various circumstances.

Since their discovery, antibiotics have been considered the "magic bullet" for fighting harmful bacteria. But they are increasingly losing their power.
Pet Food With Raw Meat-Based Ingredients Could Be a Health Risk for Humans
Pet Food With Raw Meat-Based Ingredients Could Be a Health Risk for Humans

The widespread and sometimes inappropriate use of antibiotics has led to the development of resistant bacteria. Many resistant bacteria produce enzymes called extended-spectrum beta-lactamases (EBSL), which make certain antibiotics ineffective. Of particular concern is the fact that such enzymes cause resistance to broad-spectrum antibiotics, which are used frequently to tackle a wide range of bacteria.

Show Full Article


"The situation with the multidrug-resistant bacteria has spiraled out of control in recent years," explains Roger Stephan, professor at the Institute for Food Safety and Hygiene of the Vetsuisse Faculty at the University of Zurich.

"Urgent measures are needed to tackle the spread of ESBL-producing germs." This requires, however, an in-depth understanding of the ways in which multidrug-resistant bacteria spread how they can also be transmitted to the intestinal flora of humans and animals.

Dogs and cats carry ESBL-producing germs

In a study by the Vetsuisse Faculty of the UZH into clinically relevant bacterial strains in dogs and cats, researchers found many different ESBL-producing germs. "We were concerned that these germs were found so often in dogs and cats," says Stephan. "We suspect that diets of raw meat may be a possible source of transmission."

Nowadays, meat-eating pets, mainly dogs, are increasingly being fed portions of raw meat, animal by-products, bones, and additional food such as fruit and vegetables. This food mix is called "BARF" (Biologically Appropriate Raw Food). This new trend in raw meat-based diets has, therefore, been the focus of further study.

Researchers tested 51 raw pet food samples from various suppliers in Switzerland to find out the total number of germs present, the number of normal and antibiotic-resistant enterobacteria, and the number of Salmonella.

Raw food as a risk factor for humans and animals

In 73 percent of food samples, the recommended value for enterobacteria was exceeded. In 61 percent of the samples, ESBL-producing bacteria were found. Salmonella was found twice, as were Escherichia coli (E. coli) harboring the colistin-resistance gene MCR-1. The latter is a transmissible resistance to the last-resort antibiotic colistin and was recently discovered in China.

Shocking findings

"It is really worrying that we found ESBL-producing bacteria in over 60 percent of the samples," says Magdalena Nüesch-Inderbinen, the study's first author. "They included several types of E. coli, which can cause infections in humans and animals."

The researchers, therefore, believe that "BARF" diets are a significant risk factor for the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. One reason is that the pet owners come into contact with the bacteria when preparing the food. Another is that the pets have close contact with humans, which increases the risk of transmission of the bacteria from animals to humans.

"We, therefore, advise all dog and cat owners who want to feed their pets a 'BARF' diet to handle the food carefully and maintain strict hygiene standards," says Nüesch-Inderbinen. "Pet owners should be aware of the risk that their pet may be carrying multidrug-resistant bacteria and can spread them."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Childhood Allergies

Childhood allergies are on the rise, may be potentially debilitating, may last lifelong, and require treatment under an experienced allergy specialist.

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that stimulates the immune system causing watery, red eyes with itchy sensation. It can usually be treated with eye drops

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Seafood Allergies

Seafood allergy is the adverse response of the body's immune system to the proteins present in fish and shelled fish such as crab, lobster, clams.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Hunger Fullness and Weight ControlLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTop Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Food for DietersHealth Insurance - IndiaSelenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

What's New on Medindia

New Cancer Atlas Indicates that Progress in Fighting Cancer is Possible and Achievable

Drugs and Cosmetics Rules - Schedule H & Schedule H1 Drugs

Hypertension / High Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive