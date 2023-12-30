About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Women Chants Gayathri Mantra In Awake Brain Surgery

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Dec 30 2023 4:12 PM

In an impressive yet strange procedure, doctors at Solaris Hospital in Thane carried out a novel brain surgery to save the life of a 45-year-old woman who remained conscious and chanted the Gayatri Mantra for two hours in the operating room.

Patient Recites Gayathri Mantra As Doctors Remove Brain Tumor

Dr. Amit Aiwale, a renowned Neurosurgeon from Solaris Hospital known for his expertise in complex brain surgeries performed a successful awake craniotomy a type of brain surgery where the patient is not put under general anesthesia to constantly map their motor functions and reactions to remove a tumor in the women’s brain.

An Awake Craniotomy, also known as Awake Brain Surgery, is a procedure performed when the patient is awake which reduces the risk of damaging critical areas of the brain.

Giving more information on this, Dr. Amit Aiwale, Neurosurgeon & Director of Solaris Hospital says, “Your brain is a control center for your body. It helps you move your arms and legs, and do many other functions. The young lady (age 45), from Mulund had initially sought medical attention for behavioral disturbances from a psychiatrist that were affecting her personal life. Her behavioral disturbances that were affecting her personal life, the young woman found herself at the crossroads of mental health challenges and marital strain and after all investigation, we determined that they were caused by a tumor in her brain”.

“Keeping in mind the woman's age and the tumor’s proximity to her motor cortex, the area of the brain that controls physical movements, we opted to perform awake brain surgery to minimize the risk of debilitating her. Throughout the Awake craniotomy, she chanted the Gayatri Mantra, a sacred chant from Hindu scriptures”.

Revolutionizing Brain Surgery on Spiritual Path

Dr. Amit Aiwale further added that the woman showed no signs of stress during the entire process as our team of doctors kept constantly talking to her. In this Awake craniotomy, an intricate procedure, where the patient remains conscious during parts of the surgery.

This allows surgeons to interact with the patient, ensuring vital functions like speech are safeguarded during the tumor's removal. Also, the patient is monitored for hand and leg movements to prevent any paralysis.

This allows Surgeons to remove the maximum brain tumor without affecting the quality of life of patients. The removal of the tumor was done with a very well modern operation theater with a high-resolution microscope and navigation system in Solaris Hospital. After the removal of the Brain tumor, we discharged her after four days from the hospital.



Source-Medindia

