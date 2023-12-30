Poor Awareness of Rare Diseases in India: A Report

A major barrier to effectively combat rare disorders such as Wilson's disease, Gaucher's disease, Tyrosinemia Type I, and Dravet-Lennox Gastaut syndrome in India seems to be lack of awareness and inadequate diagnosis, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
Lack of Awareness & Diagnosis Hinders Treatment of Rare DiseasesIn November 2023, the Union Health Ministry authorized the sale of four generic medications for the treatment of rare diseases. This approval was a significant milestone in the fight against rare diseases in India. These approved indigenous products, along with other products yet to be approved, will aid patients suffering from rare diseases.
The four approved medications are used to treat Wilson's disease, Gaucher's disease, Tyrosinemia Type I, and Dravet-Lennox Gastaut syndrome. Earlier, these therapies were imported to India and would cost Rs 18-36 million (US$ 0.22- 0.44 million) for annual treatment of Gaucher's disease alone.
“Rare diseases, by definition, afflict a small number of individuals in a population. In the vast population of India, rare diseases are often overlooked,and a silent struggle persists surrounding the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases," said Jithendra Kancharla, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.
In 2021, the government of India put forward the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD-2021) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Initiatives by the Government for treatment of rare diseases
Go to source) to work on the lapses in fighting rare diseases. As a part of it, eight centers of excellence for the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases are established, along with additional testing centers and financial support for patients undergoing treatment.
"Despite these initiatives, rare diseases continue to be a pressing healthcare issue in India," Kancharla said. According to GlobalData’s Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center, the number of 10-year diagnosed prevalent cases of Wilson’s disease in India is expected to increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.36 percent from 53,988 in 2023 to 55,150 in 2030.
The government must step up to create awareness among people and educate healthcare professionals about the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment. This can be achieved through efficient social media and digital campaigns.
“Big Pharma companies, by virtue of their resources and influence, have a significant role to play in promoting rare disease awareness. Additionally, focus on enhancing diagnostic facilities, especially in rural and under-served areas, to enable the early detection of rare diseases," he added.
Reference:
