Papers on Exhaled-Breath Test for Lung Cancer Published

The foundational science to develop an exhaled-breath test for detection of lung diseases including lung cancer is underway, according to new research published by a laboratory at the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI). Two papers published by CDI Associate Member Olivier Loudig, Ph.D., and colleagues show that they have successfully collected, separated, and profiled lung biomarkers from human breath, and also developed animal models to expand their analyses and potentially identify key markers for early and non-invasive detection of metastatic lung tumors.
‘The foundational science to develop an exhaled-breath test for detection of lung diseases including lung cancer is underway.’Significant work remains to be done to identify a range of the biomarkers and prove that its accuracy can be clinically relevant for human patients, but the two publications have established the scientific roadmap as the CDI scientists continue their work toward that goal.
Tweet it Now Share it Now Share it Now Pin it Now
“This innovative non-invasive approach is aimed at establishing a new method to lower the threshold for earlier than ever before detection of this horrible disease,” said Loudig.
“This innovative technology developed by Olivier Loudig offers promise and hope to patients who all too often receive a diagnosis too late for effective intervention,” said David Perlin, Ph.D., the chief scientific officer and executive vice president of the CDI. “This is what the CDI is all about: inspire science innovation to address unmet medical needs.”
Dr. Loudig’s work focuses on the capture and identification of nanoparticles known as extracellular vesicles (EVs), which are released by virtually all cells into the extracellular space such as blood, serum, and other biofluids. Cancer cells especially release a greater number of nanoparticles, which Dr. Loudig has been targeting for earlier-than-ever disease detection and diagnostics. His laboratory at the CDI has developed research programs for biomarker discovery and early detection of lung, prostate, cervical, and bladder cancers using liquid biopsies. To do so, the group of Dr. Loudig developed a technology called EV-CATCHER for selective isolation of cell-specific nanoparticles from biofluids, and is using next-generation sequencing profiles of small-RNAs contained in these nanoparticles for non-invasive identification of lesions and tumors that may be developing in the body. Dr. Loudig’s science and EV-CATCHER technology are the foundation of Hackensack Meridian Health’s first spin-off company, EValuate Diagnostics, founded early this year.
Dr. Loudig has now set his sight on applying EV-CATCHER to purify EVs from human exhaled breath, which contain disease markers that may then be analyzed without invasive sampling of the lung. This approach may revolutionize the diagnosis and surveillance of human lung diseases.
Advertisement
The team of Dr. Loudig conducted a proof-of-principle study to detect lung cancer by analyzing the microRNA content of exhaled EVs from exhaled breath condensates collected from 18 subjects - 12 who were healthy, and six who had been diagnosed with stage-IV lung cancer. Their analyses confirmed that exhaled EVs selectively purified from the breath of these subjects identified unique microRNA expression profiles that could discriminate patients with lung cancer.
Advertisement
Source-Eurekalert