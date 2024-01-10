About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Pain Variations in Multiple Sclerosis Affect Activity Levels

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 10 2024 3:31 AM

In managing multiple sclerosis symptoms, maintaining a consistent exercise regimen is crucial. However, for certain patients dealing with chronic pain variations, physical activity can pose challenges. A new study highlights that widespread pain with nociplastic characteristics (known as WPNF) may hinder physical engagement for individuals with MS. The findings are published in the Journal of Pain.
“WPNF is a chronic and diffuse pain which can be challenging to localize or describe precisely,” said Libak Abou, Ph.D., Research Assistant Professor and lead author of the paper.

Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis can be a severely disabling autoimmune disease that affects the myelin or insulating layer of the nerve fibers and typically has remissions and relapses
“In a person with MS, this type of pain arises from altered processing signals within the central nervous system. This is opposed to pain that arises from specific tissue damage, classified as nociceptive pain, or pain related to demyelination and axonal damage, classified as neuropathic pain.”

Surveying MS Patients: Impact of WPNF on Activity Levels

Abou and fellow researchers surveyed patients with MS to see if those with a higher indication of WPNF were more likely to be insufficiently active or sedentary when compared to their MS counterparts with no chronic pain, nociceptive pain, or neuropathic pain. Each of the participants was self-reporting with their data.

“There is a growing need to consider what type of pain MS patients are experiencing before giving them an exercise plan,” said Abou. “The concept of considering WPNF when creating exercise plans for MS is newer but could help many patients get to an activity level that will help ease symptoms without causing them intense pain.”

For the future, Abou hopes that clinicians can begin doing screenings for underlying pain mechanisms in patients with MS that are struggling to stay active to help further tailor their physical routines to their personal needs.

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify
Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify
Multiple sclerosis is treated with drugs that modify the course of the disease, suppress immunity and relieve symptoms.
“The end goal is to help those with MS maintain their functional independence,” said Abou. “It is also important to remember that these patients will likely need extra support from their physical therapy team to keep them on a path with less pain.”

Additional authors: Libak Abou, Daniel Whibley, and Anna L. Kratz from the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan as well as the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan. Daniel J. Clauw from the Department of Anesthesiology, Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Source-Eurekalert
