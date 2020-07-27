Oxford Vaccine Trials in India in a Week

Monday marked an important day in the battle against Covid as the first results of Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine showed that it is safe and provokes an immune reaction in a person that lasts for almost two months.
‘Antibody immunity, on the other hand, peaked after four weeks and remained high by day 56, indicating that it may well last for even longer.’
The researchers are indicating that the vaccine may be ready by year end. The results showed that more than 91 per cent of volunteers injected produced an immune response against coronavirus which lasted for a month or more. The immune responses remained strong for at least 56 days.
Oxford University's vaccine, called AZD1222, is being manufactured by pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca and the UK government has ordered 100 million doses ahead of time.
As per the results, the vaccine boosted T cell and antibody immunity. The vaccine produced strong responses on both accounts, the study found, with T cell immunity peaking after two weeks and then dropping slightly by day 56.
Antibody immunity, on the other hand, peaked after four weeks and remained high by day 56, indicating that it may well last for even longer.
Source: IANS