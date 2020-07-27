6,988 New Cases in TN While 7,758 Covid-19 Patients Discharged

More than 7k Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals, 6,988 tested positive, taking the tally of coronavirus infected people to 206,737.



So far, 151,055 people have been discharged, according to a state government statement, here on Saturday.

‘So far, 151,055 people have been discharged, according to a state government statement, here on Saturday.’





The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 years went up to 10,344.



The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,329 people testing positive for the virus. The tally stands at 93,537.



There are 13,923 active cases as 1,131 people have been discharged in Chennai.



Source: IANS A total of 64,315 swab samples were tested, increasing the test tally to 22,87,334.The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 years went up to 10,344.The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,329 people testing positive for the virus. The tally stands at 93,537.There are 13,923 active cases as 1,131 people have been discharged in Chennai.Source: IANS

The 89 deaths during the past 24 hours raised the number fatalities to 3,409. The number of active cases stands at 52,273.