by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 27, 2020 at 11:01 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

6,988 New Cases in TN While 7,758 Covid-19 Patients Discharged
More than 7k Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals, 6,988 tested positive, taking the tally of coronavirus infected people to 206,737.

So far, 151,055 people have been discharged, according to a state government statement, here on Saturday.

The 89 deaths during the past 24 hours raised the number fatalities to 3,409. The number of active cases stands at 52,273.


A total of 64,315 swab samples were tested, increasing the test tally to 22,87,334.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 years went up to 10,344.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,329 people testing positive for the virus. The tally stands at 93,537.

There are 13,923 active cases as 1,131 people have been discharged in Chennai.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake