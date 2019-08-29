medindia

Over 70-90% of Indians are Vitamin D Deficient

by Hannah Joy on  August 29, 2019 at 8:57 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

About 70-90 percent of Indians are vitamin D deficient and this condition was associated with Type 2 diabetes and hypertension, reveals a new study.
Over 70-90% of Indians are Vitamin D Deficient
Over 70-90% of Indians are Vitamin D Deficient

This finding by P.G. Talwalkar, Diabetologist at Shushrusha Hospital in Mumbai, further confirms that Vitamin D deficiency leads to chronic diseases.

Show Full Article


"Pregnant women in India have up to 84 percent prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency, which also correlates with the level of Vitamin D deficiency in their newborns," said Srirupa Das, Medical Director, Abbott India, Mumbai.

"In adults, Vitamin D deficiency is associated with low bone mass and muscle weakness, which results in increased risk of fractures and bone disorders such as osteoporosis," Das said.

In the study conducted on 1,508 individual, researchers said that in Mumbai there is 88 percent prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency in urban adults.

It also revealed that 84.2 percent of Type 2 diabetes patients were Vitamin D deficient, as were 82.6 percent of hypertension patients.

"Our study also investigated co-occurrence of deficiency with hypothyroidism and obesity or overweight condition. A majority (76%) of hypothyroid patients had low levels of vitamin D. Moreover, 82 percent of patients were obese, indicating that there may be a link between the deficiency, its comorbidities and body weight," said Talwalkar.

"These findings highlight the need for routine screening to ensure early diagnosis and effective management of Vitamin D deficiency to help reduce the burden and risks associated with non-communicable disease," Talwalkar added.

The causes of Vitamin D deficiency in a sun-drenched country like India are manifold, said the researchers.

Most people do not receive adequate exposure to sunlight, as modernized lifestyles have resulted in less time spent outdoors for work or leisure.

Moreover, high levels of air pollution can hamper Vitamin D absorption in the skin.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D the sunshine vitamin is essential for strong bones. Vitamin D deficiency is reportedly increasing worldwide and cause bone pain and muscle weakness.

Vitamin D Deficiency In Children May Increase Risk of Asthma

Vitamin D deficiency has been on the rise in developing countries because of increased indoor time and sun-avoidance measures.

Vitamin D Deficiency Increases Risk of Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer is the ninth most common cancer in the world. Vitamin D deficiency can increase the risk of bladder cancer, finds a new study.

Early Death Occurrence in Thai Men - Is Vitamin D Deficiency to be Blamed?

Vitamin D Deficiency could be responsible for earlier deaths in Thai men, finds a new study.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Dandy Walker Syndrome

Dandy-Walker syndrome is a brain malformation with symptoms of increased intracranial pressure like vomiting, convulsive seizures, unsteadiness and lack of muscle coordination.

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Rickets Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Dandy Walker Syndrome Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

Cell Suicide Linked to Brain Health and Food Security

Red Wine Improves Your Gut Health
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive