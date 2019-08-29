Over 70-90% of Indians are Vitamin D Deficient

"Pregnant women in India have up to 84 percent prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency, which also correlates with the level of Vitamin D deficiency in their newborns," said Srirupa Das, Medical Director, Abbott India, Mumbai."In adults, Vitamin D deficiency is associated with low bone mass and muscle weakness, which results in increased risk of fractures and bone disorders such as osteoporosis," Das said.In the study conducted on 1,508 individual, researchers said that in Mumbai there is 88 percent prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency in urban adults.It also revealed that 84.2 percent of Type 2 diabetes patients were Vitamin D deficient, as were 82.6 percent of hypertension patients."Our study also investigated co-occurrence of deficiency with hypothyroidism and obesity or overweight condition. A majority (76%) of hypothyroid patients had low levels of vitamin D. Moreover, 82 percent of patients were obese, indicating that there may be a link between the deficiency, its comorbidities and body weight," said Talwalkar."These findings highlight the need for routine screening to ensure early diagnosis and effective management of Vitamin D deficiency to help reduce the burden and risks associated with non-communicable disease," Talwalkar added.The causes of Vitamin D deficiency in a sun-drenched country like India are manifold, said the researchers.Most people do not receive adequate exposure to sunlight, as modernized lifestyles have resulted in less time spent outdoors for work or leisure.Moreover, high levels of air pollution can hamper Vitamin D absorption in the skin.Source: IANS