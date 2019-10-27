Human papilloma virus DNA was detected in 6.2% of 1,259 participants (ages 13 to 21) at baseline but oral HPV detection became less likely with time since becoming sexually active, said researchers.

Oral HPV DNA Detection in Teen, Young Adult Females

‘HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection that is associated with increased risk of some cancers, including in the oral cavity.’

Show Full Article





To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/



Authors: Nicolas F. Schlecht, Ph.D., of the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Buffalo, New York, and coauthors



(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.14031)



Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.



Source: Eurekalert And, researchers report detection of the HPV types targeted by the vaccine was even less likely among those who received at least one dose of the vaccine compared with those who were fully unvaccinated. Study cohort characteristics include a population that had more sexual partners and an earlier initiation of sexual activity than other groups that have been studied.To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/Authors: Nicolas F. Schlecht, Ph.D., of the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Buffalo, New York, and coauthors(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.14031)Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.Source: Eurekalert

Researchers tested for HPV DNA in oral rinse samples collected over 10 years from a group of sexually active females (ages 13 to 21) who were planning to or had received the vaccine that targets four types of HPV.