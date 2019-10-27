medindia

Herpes Virus Prevention: New Insights

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 27, 2019 at 5:07 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Scientists have used single-cell RNA sequencing to better understand the viral infections. The study was carried out by Berlin Institute for Medical Systems Biology (BIMSB) researchers and published in Nature Communications.
Herpes Virus Prevention: New Insights
Herpes Virus Prevention: New Insights

If your lip starts to tingle and itch, it often means that you're about to get a cold sore. The result is small, painful blisters filled with the highly contagious herpes simplex virus (HSV). About 80 percent of the global population carries the herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1). Once a person contracts the virus, it remains in the body for the rest of their life and usually goes entirely unnoticed. In rare cases, such as in newborns or people with weak immune systems, the herpes virus can cause inflammation of the brain or lungs.

Show Full Article


Now a group of researchers is examining exactly what happens inside individual cells during an infection. The head of the team is Professor Markus Landthaler of the Berlin Institute for Medical Systems Biology (BIMSB) at the Max Delbrueck Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC). Molecular biologists and bioinformaticians work closely together here, and this also applies to Emanuel Wyler and Vedran Franke, the two lead authors of a new study on HSV-1 infections. The paper has been published in the open-access journal Nature Communications.

Inhibiting the herpes infection

At BIMSB, bioinformatician Franke develops algorithms that allow him to predict the probability of infection progressing in individual cells. Wyler and Franke wanted to know exactly what might encourage or slow the infection. They investigated differences in the way the infection progresses in individual cells and found that the NRF2 transcription factor plays a major role. The authors say that NRF2 activation slows the progress of the infection. "I visualized changes in the regulation of each gene we investigated in a single cell. The condition of the cell also seems to be decisive. They found that a cell is more vulnerable to HSV-1 infection during some phases of the cell cycle than others.

The study also presents another finding: A drug that is currently being tested for patients with chronic kidney disease could inhibit herpes infection by activating the NRF2 transcription factor. When the herpes virus enters host cells, it brings its own genetic information with it. This means that both human and virus genes are activated in the infected cells. When the team treated these cells with the kidney drug - bardoxolone methyl - the virus became less productive. It activated fewer of its own genes, which would normally fuel the infection. The authors believe this is due to the drug's effect on the NRF2 transcription factor.

Precise data thanks to single-cell RNA sequencing

To date, few researchers have investigated an acute viral infection as comprehensively as the BIMSB team. Its work relies on a method that has been in use at the MDC since 2016: single-cell RNA sequencing. Conventional sequencing would allow the researchers to find out which genes in the investigated cells were active on average, but differences in the cells would not be visible. The information produced with these methods is a bit like a fruit smoothie: "If I put ten types of fruit into a blender, I can roughly tell that the smoothie contains, say blackberries, when I taste it," says Wyler. "With single-cell RNA sequencing, we aren't making a smoothie - we're making a fruit salad. I can immediately identify the blackberries and say exactly how many are in the salad."

Wyler and Franke collaborated very closely to understand and compare the data. In the lab, the team investigated about 12,000 human skin cells infected with HSV-1. For each cell, the new sequencing method produced a separate data set containing information about the activated genes. "If you've got 12,000 cells and 3,000 analyzed genes, then looking at a huge excel spreadsheet isn't going to be much help," says Wyler.

Researchers have previously used conventional RNA sequencing to identify roughly 70 HSV-1 genes that are activated in the host cell. Up until now, says Wyler, it was only known that the genes US1 and UL54 are active in a group of cells at the same time. The new study shows that some cells activate only one of the two genes - "but we don't know why just one of them is activated." Wyler and Franke say that all the results presented in their paper were only possible with single-cell RNA sequencing.

Blueprint for further research

The herpes virus is a good research model because it is relatively easy to work with in the laboratory. The authors see their work as a blueprint showing how single-cell RNA sequencing can help us understand viral infections. They are already planning to use the method to analyze two more viruses. Working with Professor Christian Drosten from Charite - Universitaetsmedizin Berlin and with virologists from Freie Universitaet Berlin, Wyler and Franke hope to research another type of herpes and coronaviruses. In humans, coronaviruses can cause colds and occasionally severe respiratory diseases.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Acyclovir for the Treatment of Shingles

Acyclovir is an effective antiviral medication used primarily for treating the symptoms of herpes simplex virus infections, chickenpox, and shingles.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Test your Knowledge on Viral Infections

Viral infections are extremely common. They may cause minor disease like common cold or life-threatening conditions like AIDS. Test your knowledge on viral infections by taking this ...

Award to Study Asymptomatic Congenital Cytomegalovirus, Neonatal Herpes Simplex Virus

The University of Alabama has been awarded contracts totaling $11.5 million to support two studies assessing treatment of pediatric infectious diseases.

Cold Sores

Herpes labialis presents as a blister or cluster of small blisters that appear at the corner or edge of the lips which are painful and reddish purple in color.

Infectious Mononucleosis

Called also the kissing diesase, Mononucleosis is an infectious disease due to infection with the Epstein Barr virus of the herpes virus family.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Shingles

In ‘Shingles’ or ‘Herpes Zoster’ painful skin rashes appear usually on the side of chest wall. It is caused by chicken pox virus called varicella zoster.

More News on:

Chicken PoxCold SoresShinglesShigellosisInfectious MononucleosisAcyclovir for the Treatment of Shingles

What's New on Medindia

Most Popular Blood Pressure Drugs Could be Less Effective: Study

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Hepatomegaly
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive