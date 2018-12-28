medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Opioid Usage Following Treatment for Head and Neck Cancer

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 28, 2018 at 10:30 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Painkillers like opioids were often prescribed to cancer patients during their recovery from surgical procedures. But, the use of opioids during treatment could lead to misuse or addiction after completion of treatment.
Opioid Usage Following Treatment for Head and Neck Cancer
Opioid Usage Following Treatment for Head and Neck Cancer

Now with cancer patients living longer than ever before, protecting quality of life in the months, years, or decades after treatment is becoming increasingly important, including guarding against the risk of opioid addiction.

"We felt like it was long term problem for some of our head and neck cancer patients, but didn't know how much of problem," says first author Jessica McDermott, MD, investigator at CU Cancer Center and assistant professor at the CU School of Medicine.

To discover the extent of opioid use and abuse in head and neck cancer patients, McDermott and colleagues searched the SEER/Medicare database to identify 976 patients treated between 2008 and 2011 for oral or oropharynx cancer.

In all, 811 of these patients received prescriptions for opioid pain medications during treatment. Three months after treatment ended, 150 of these patients continued to have active opioid prescriptions. Six months after treatment, 68 patients or 7 percent of the total population continued to use opioid pain medication. Results are published online ahead of print in the journal Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

"You shouldn't need opioids at the six-month point," McDermott says. "We hope that we can use this data to help patients manage pain better."

In fact, McDermott suggests that because younger patients in this (and other) studies were at greater risk for opioid misuse, and the SEER/Medicare database is heavily skewed to include data from older patients, the true percent of opioid misuse in the overall head and neck cancer patient population is likely higher than the current study suggests.

Additional risk factors for continued opioid use included opioid prescription prior to cancer treatment, and a history of smoking and/or alcohol use.

Interestingly, patients prescribed oxycodone as their first opiate were less likely to continue use at 3 and 6 months after treatment, than patients initially prescribed hydrocodone or other opiates including fentanyl, hydromorphone, meperidine hydrochloride, morphine, nalbuphine, or tramadol.

"We don't know why this is the case, but we think that maybe patients know the word 'oxycodone' and are more aware of the potential for addiction than they might be if prescribed a less well-known drug or one they consider less dangerous like hydrocodone," McDermott says.

The group sees the current study as a way to understand the ecosystem of pain control and opioid dependence in head and neck cancer patients, with the goal of working to change doctors' strategies for pain control.

"If a patient needed opioids for pain, I wouldn't keep them away, but especially if they have risk factors, I might counsel them more about the risks of addiction and misuse, and keep an eye on it," McDermott says.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Head and Neck Cancers

Head and neck cancers usually occur in the squamous cells lining the moist, mucosal surfaces inside the head and neck.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cannabis Drug Abuse Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Drug Detox Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Head and Neck Cancers 

What's New on Medindia

Winter Exercises

Thymoma and Thymic Carcinoma

Can You Cope with Your Children's Tantrums?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive