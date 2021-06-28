One in Four Parents Worry About Their Child's Developmental Milestones

‘Parents concerned about child's development may not always seek a doctor's opinion, with 1 in 5 turning to the web, family and friends or social media.’

The majority of parents felt confident in knowing when children should achieve most of their developmental milestones, according to the nationally-representative report based on responses from 779 parents with at least one child five or under.And more than 80% of those who suspected their child was behind asked for advice from either healthcare providers (63%) or childcare providers (24%).Still, another 18% only looked up information online, asked family or friends or sought advice on social media. Parents who have worried their child might be delayed are also more likely to learn about milestones from the internet than parents who haven't had these concerns."When parents seek advice from friends, family or social media, they may hear inaccurate or outdated information about what's expected during different stages of development," Freed says.One in three parents also said they've compared their children to a friend's child and a similar number said they compared siblings. Dads were more likely than moms to have compared their child to friends' children (41% vs 28%) or to other children in their family (32% vs. 25%).Freed notes that while most milestones typically take place during predictable windows, there's a range of normal for gaining certain skills like walking, talking or laughing.he says.Sometimes parents aren't the first to notice potential developmental concerns in their child, according to the poll, with some hearing about it from family members (9%), healthcare providers (9%) or friends (4%).But if parents have any questions about a child's physical, social/emotional, communication, and cognitive skills, they should ask an expert, Freed says.Healthcare providers will check on a child's progress during well-child visits asking about such developments as rolling over, smiling at a parent, babbling or responding to facial expressions.For some children, such as those born premature, expectations about the timing of developmental milestones will also need to be adjusted, Freed notes.Freed says.Source: Eurekalert