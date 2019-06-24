medindia

Ocean Swimming Raises Vulnerability to Infection: Study

by Iswarya on  June 24, 2019 at 10:33 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Just 10 minutes of swimming in ocean water alter our skin microbiota and potentially increases the risk of infection, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the American Society for Microbiology meeting.
Ocean Swimming Raises Vulnerability to Infection: Study
Ocean Swimming Raises Vulnerability to Infection: Study

Researchers demonstrated that changes in the microbiome could leave the host susceptible to infection.

Show Full Article

"Our data demonstrated for the first time that ocean water exposure can alter the diversity and composition of the human skin microbiome that plays an important role in immune system function, localized and systemic diseases," said Marisa Chattman Nielsen, a Ph.D. student at the University of California.

For the study, nine persons were examined who met the criteria of no sunscreen use, infrequent exposure to the ocean, no bathing within the last 12 hours, and no antibiotics during the previous six months.

The researchers swabbed the participants on the back of the calf before they entered the beach water, and again after they had air dried completely following a 10-minute swim and at six and 24 hours post-swim.

The results showed that before swimming, all individuals had different communities from one-another on their skin, but after swimming, they all had similar communities.

Vibrio species, which can cause food-borne infection usually associated with eating undercooked seafood, were detected on every participant after swimming in the ocean, and air drying, researchers said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

World Environment Day

World Environment Day (WED) is observed annually on 5th June by the United Nations. The main aim of the campaign is to create awareness of the environment and specific environmental issues. The theme for this year 2018 is "Beat Plastic Pollution."

Ocean 'Microplastic' Pollution Tracked Back to Washing Machines

Household washing machines are a major source of so-called "microplastic" pollution - bits of polyester and acrylic smaller than the head of a pin littering ocean shorelines worldwide,

Sea Salt Worsens Air Pollution in Coastal Areas

A new study has indicated that sea salt worsens coastal air pollution, showing that industrial and shipping pollution is aggravated when it combines with sunshine and salty sea air.

Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Nestle: Major Contributors for Plastic Pollution in Ocean

Beverage companies like PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Nestle were found to be the world's major contributor to plastic pollution in global cleanups and brand audits

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Benefits of Using Fitness Apps

Violence Against Doctors in India: Time to Take Action!

Fullness Factor for Weight Watchers
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive