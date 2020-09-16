by Poojitha Shekar on  September 16, 2020 at 2:49 PM Obesity News
Obesity Appears as a New Disease Owing to Inactivity Amidst Pandemic
Obesity is an emerging independent risk factor for susceptibility to and severity of corona virus. Contraction of Covid-19 and its fatality are 70 per cent higher in people who are overweight or obese.

"Obesity is a new disease that we need to fight. During this time, we have noticed the obese people are the ones who are getting the severity of the COVID-19. The mortality rate is high only in these people. It is imperative for us to recognize it as a medical issue. Obesity could no longer be restricted to a cosmetic problem or something that has to do with the looks. People with severe Obesity often end up in ventilators, which makes it very difficult for them to recover", says Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head, Department of Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Max Super Speciality Hospital.

"It is high time to realize how important being healthy is. Being healthy means high immunity, which reduces susceptibility to any viral infection," Samaddar added.


Ishi Khosla, Clinical Nutritionist, Center for Dietary Counseling, said that obese people have a 70 per cent higher chance of contracting the viral disease and suffering from its severe symptoms. People who are overweight or obese are more vulnerable to contracting novel corona virus (SARS-CoV-2) and dying from COVID-19. Besides, it is a significant risk factor for various health conditions.

"People need to get back to physical activities like walking, jogging, cycling, and running even if gyms continue to remain shut as this is going to be the new normal and will continue to be so for the next few months," Ishi Khosla added.

To battle obesity, the focus should be laid on the consumption of functional foods and increasing fermented food consumption. For non-vegetarians, balancing meat consumption with an anti-inflammatory diet to keep the digestive and gut system healthy is recommended.

The experts also detailed on the upcoming lifestyle diseases triggered by COVID-19 like insomnia, unfavorable eating habits caused due to ungainly work hours, and excessive screen time.

People suffering with insomnia must increase the consumption of magnesium in their diet.

"People who are generally healthy are complaining of not being able to sleep. Anxiety and the fear of uncertainty are there for all. There are two parts to tackling it, one is diet, and the other is lifestyle interventions. For diets, eat food that is easy to digest. When your digestion is good, your body begins to relax and can focus on other functions. To calm your nervous system, specific vitamins and minerals are there that are mostly ignored. Magnesium is an under-diagnosed deficiency. As a supplement, it can do much good work for people with anxiety and sleep disorders. It can play several roles like cholesterol, diabetes, and sleep management", she added.



