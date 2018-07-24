medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Novel Way to Approach Anxiety in People With Bipolar Disorder Discovered

by Iswarya on  July 24, 2018 at 11:04 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Anxiety in people with Bipolar Disorder (AIBD) can be approached in a new way of psychological intervention, reports a new study. The finding of the study are published in the journal Depression and Anxiety.
Novel Way to Approach Anxiety in People With Bipolar Disorder Discovered
Novel Way to Approach Anxiety in People With Bipolar Disorder Discovered

Anxiety is common in Bipolar Disorder (BD) and associated with worse clinical outcomes including increased suicidality. Despite effective psychological treatments for anxiety, research into treating anxiety in BD is underdeveloped.

Researchers led by Professors Steven Jones and Fiona Lobban offered adults with both Bipolar Disorder and clinically significant anxiety symptoms either treatment as usual or the novel intervention.

This new AIBD intervention included ten sessions of psychological therapy. AIBD was offered flexibly in terms of location and session duration, with sessions supported by client workbooks including client therapy record and anxiety recovery plans, lived experience accounts of anxiety and BD and information about additional resources and support.

Professor Jones said: "The individualized formulation-driven approach took into account level of engagement and motivation and explored links between anxiety and bipolar experiences, including issues around functioning, to elicit personally valued treatment goals."

The specific intervention plan in each case was guided by the individual formulation and included appropriate cognitive behavioral strategies focussed on addressing anxiety experiences and consequent behavior.

The CBT approach typically included learning more about the nature of their anxiety symptoms and developing coping strategies for dealing with them using CBT techniques such as relaxation and breathing techniques, cognitive restructuring, behavioral experiments, thought monitoring and challenging and adaptive problem-solving.

Participants indicated they valued the intervention in contrast with previous forms of support received. They identified the benefits of treating anxiety and BD together in contrast with previous experiences of having these problems addressed separately.

Coping strategies learnt in AIBD were helpful in:

  • overcoming anxiety-based social isolation and functional limitations.
  • increasing confidence in dealing with BD.
Professor Jones said: "The trial was successful in demonstrating feasibility and acceptability of selection, recruitment and intervention procedures. Although AIBD was generally well received, some participants wanted more sessions."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation

Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or apprehension in response to an unfamiliar stressful situation or object.

Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar Disorder is a brain disorder in which people show "mood swings". Changes in the level of neurotransmitters in brain, and psychosocial factors are thought to be involved.

Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.

Social Anxiety Disorder

Social Anxiety Disorder

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of social situations, sometimes severe enough to affect daily life.

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.

Xenophobia

Xenophobia

Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.

More News on:

Anxiety Disorder Agoraphobia Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Hyperventilation Bereavement Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Xenophobia Tourette Syndrome Quiz on Depression 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top Ten Health Benefits of Black Rice

Top Ten Health Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice was once reserved only for the kings. But, today everyone can avail the benefits of ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...