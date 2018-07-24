medindia
New Enzyme Lays Foundations for Allergic Immune Response: Study

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 24, 2018 at 11:16 AM
Enzyme guanylate cyclase in cells can lay the foundations for allergic immune response, reports a new study.
New Enzyme Lays Foundations for Allergic Immune Response: Study

While in search of the causes of allergies and asthma, a chance discovery has yielded new clues: researchers led by Dr. Marcus Peters have ascertained that the enzyme guanylate cyclase in cells lays the foundations for the type of immune response.

Allergic symptoms are more or less pronounced depending on which immune response gains the upper hand. "This is particularly interesting as there are active pharmaceutical ingredients that stimulate the enzyme or even inhibit it," explains Marcus Peters.

The teams from the Experimental Pneumology division at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) led by Prof Dr. Albrecht Bufe and the Pharmacology and Toxicology division led by Prof Dr. Doris Koesling report on their discovery in the journal Scientific Reports .

Mice without enzyme display fewer symptoms

The enzyme guanylate cyclase is involved in many signaling pathways in cells. It produces the signaling molecule cGMP, which, in turn, has various functions. For instance, it dilates the blood vessels. Active pharmaceutical ingredients that stimulate the enzyme are thus used, among other substances, in patients with pulmonary hypertension.

In studies of with what are known as knock-out mice, which lack an isoform of the enzyme guanylate cyclase, the researchers ascertained that allergic reactions to chicken protein (ovalbumin) among the knock-out mice were less pronounced compared to wild type mice. Further investigations showed that the enzyme plays a role in the allergic immune response.

Various types of immune response

"There are various types of immune response in the body, which differ in terms of the mediator substances released," explains Marcus Peters.

What is known as the Th1 response above all serves to defend against infections by viruses and intracellular bacteria, the Th2 response is oriented more towards parasitic infections such as worms. Both types of immune response suppress each other: If the Th1 response is more pronounced, it diminishes the Th2 response and vice versa.

"The Th2 response is the one that triggers the severe symptoms in allergic diseases such as hay fever and asthma," explains Marcus Peters.

In the knock-out mice, which lack guanylate cyclase, the Th1 response was more pronounced and thus suppressed the Th2 response. The allergic symptoms were thus weaker than in the wild type mice.

Investigating active pharmaceutical ingredients

"There are active pharmaceutical ingredients that suppress guanylate cyclase," explains Marcus Peters, "although they are not yet in clinical use. It would be very interesting to investigate whether such active pharmaceutical ingredients also have effects on allergies and asthma."

Source: Eurekalert

Asthma

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Childhood Asthma

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Spring Allergy

Spring Allergy

Being allergic to plant pollens during the spring season characterized by symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, itchy/watery eyes and nose.

Pediatric Asthma Yardstick - A New Guideline for Doctors

Pediatric Asthma Yardstick - A New Guideline for Doctors

The Pediatric Asthma Yardstick provides clinicians who treat children with asthma practical and clinically relevant recommendations for each step-up and each intervention, with the intent of helping practitioners better treat their pediatric ...

Allergy

Allergy

An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic reactions are pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, food, insect stings and medicines.

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.

Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They?

Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They?

Food preservatives are basically antimicrobials or anti-oxidants that help preserve food by destroying the microbes and stopping decomposition of food products.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

More News on:

Allergy Myasthenia Gravis Dealing with Pollen Allergy Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They? 

Top Ten Health Benefits of Black Rice

Top Ten Health Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice was once reserved only for the kings. But, today everyone can avail the benefits of ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous ...

