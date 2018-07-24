New Stroke Imaging Software Improve Chances of Recovery for Patients

Font : A- A+



New stroke imaging software gives patients a better chance at making a full recovery by reducing delay in care up to 60 minutes, reports a new study. The findings of the study published in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS).

New Stroke Imaging Software Improve Chances of Recovery for Patients



A new study, presented today at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) 15th Annual Meeting, found that new stroke imaging technology could decrease delays in care by up to 60 minutes, giving patients a better chance at making a full recovery.



‘Recent advances in stroke imaging technology provide essential details required to diagnose the patient which helps the patient have a better chance at making a full recovery by reducing delay in care up to 60 minutes.’ The study, New Multiple CT Assessment of Acute Stroke Patients: Are We Ready for Prime Time?, shows that recent advances in imaging software in the angiosuite give neurointerventionalists the essential details required to diagnose a patient with large vessel occlusion (LVO) for an endovascular thrombectomy (EVT). This study suggests that in the future, stroke patients can bypass the CT scan or emergency department and go directly to the angiosuite for imaging and proper care.



"By using this technology in the angiosuite, hospitals can reduce intra-facility transfer delays and hence the time of stroke symptom onset to treatment, which will significantly reduce brain damage and improve outcomes for patients," said Nicole Cancelliere, lead author of the study and an interventional clinical research technologist at Toronto Western Hospital.



The time required to transfer a patient from their CT scan to the operating room could delay EVT by as long as 60 minutes.



Preliminary results show that the cone beam imaging software compares favorably with baseline and follow-up CT scans. The imaging allows accurate detection of hemorrhage, occlusion site, ischemic core, and tissue at risk, suggesting that baseline imaging can be performed in the angiosuite using cone beam imaging. The lead PI on this study, Professor Vitor Mendes Pereira, concluded by saying, "By reducing intra-facility transfer times, patients can receive EVT treatment sooner, which can significantly impact patient outcomes."



Source: Eurekalert A new study, presented today at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) 15th Annual Meeting, found that new stroke imaging technology could decrease delays in care by up to 60 minutes, giving patients a better chance at making a full recovery.The study, New Multiple CT Assessment of Acute Stroke Patients: Are We Ready for Prime Time?, shows that recent advances in imaging software in the angiosuite give neurointerventionalists the essential details required to diagnose a patient with large vessel occlusion (LVO) for an endovascular thrombectomy (EVT). This study suggests that in the future, stroke patients can bypass the CT scan or emergency department and go directly to the angiosuite for imaging and proper care."By using this technology in the angiosuite, hospitals can reduce intra-facility transfer delays and hence the time of stroke symptom onset to treatment, which will significantly reduce brain damage and improve outcomes for patients," said Nicole Cancelliere, lead author of the study and an interventional clinical research technologist at Toronto Western Hospital.The time required to transfer a patient from their CT scan to the operating room could delay EVT by as long as 60 minutes.Preliminary results show that the cone beam imaging software compares favorably with baseline and follow-up CT scans. The imaging allows accurate detection of hemorrhage, occlusion site, ischemic core, and tissue at risk, suggesting that baseline imaging can be performed in the angiosuite using cone beam imaging. The lead PI on this study, Professor Vitor Mendes Pereira, concluded by saying, "By reducing intra-facility transfer times, patients can receive EVT treatment sooner, which can significantly impact patient outcomes."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: