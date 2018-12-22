medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Novel Sight-saving Eye Drops Could Avoid Surgery: Study

by Iswarya on  December 22, 2018 at 10:43 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel fluid gel eye drop formulation allows sustained topical delivery of the natural anti-scarring agent decorin straight to the corneal surface, to decrease scarring and promote healing without surgery. The findings of the study are published in the journal Regenerative Medicine.
Novel Sight-saving Eye Drops Could Avoid Surgery: Study
Novel Sight-saving Eye Drops Could Avoid Surgery: Study

The surface of the eye (the cornea) is usually transparent, but scars resulting from eye infection or trauma make it opaque causing blurred vision or in extreme cases complete blindness.

Their pre-clinical research shows that within a matter of days the eye drop speeds healing, reduces scarring and improves corneal transparency compared to the current standard of care for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an eye infection commonly associated with poor contact lens hygiene.

The current standard of care for eye infection are eye drops containing antibiotics and corticosteroids to reduce inflammation, followed by intensive lubrication to prevent further damage to the eye during blinking. These treatments effectively sterilize the eye, although some patients are left with visual 'hazing' due to scars on the cornea. The only option to correct this is costly and cumbersome surgical interventions, such as corneal transplants, which are fraught with risks of failure or rejection.

The Birmingham scientists, led by Professor Liam Grover from the University's School of Chemical Engineering and Professor Ann Logan from the University's Institute of Inflammation and Ageing, have developed the eye drop which consists of a fluid gel loaded with a natural wound-healing protein called Decorin.

Professor Ann Logan said: "This innovative fluid gel in the eye drop is designed to retain the Decorin on the surface of the eye, and form a 'therapeutic bandage' that promotes scarless healing."

Professor Liam Grover explained: "The fluid gel is a novel material that can transition between a solid and liquid state. This means it contours itself to the surface of the eye, is retained there, and is only slowly removed by blinking."

This research has shown for the first time that the fluid gel has a therapeutic effect in its own right, and the researchers believe it forms a protective barrier that protects the surface of the eye from further damage caused by blinking. The fluid gel has been patented by the University of Birmingham Enterprise.

Dr. Richard Moakes, also from the School of Chemical Engineering explained: "We are now continuing our work to test and refine the formulation for this novel anti-scarring eye 'bandage.'"

Dr. Lisa Hill, from the University's Institute of Clinical Sciences, said: "The anti-scarring eye drop has the potential to vastly improve outcomes for patients with eye infection and trauma. It could also help save many people's sight, particularly in the developing world where surgical interventions such as corneal transplants are not available."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.

Acanthamoeba Keratitis

Acanthamoeba keratitis is an eye infection affecting the cornea. Contact lens users are at higher risk of getting infected, than non-contact lens users.

Neonatal Conjunctivitis

Neonatal conjunctivitis occurs in newborn babies during the first month of birth. It can be caused by bacteria, virus or under aseptic conditions.

Allergy Eye Drops

Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that stimulates the immune system causing watery, red eyes with itchy sensation. It can usually be treated with eye drops

Eyelid Bump

Our eyelids protect our eyes and keep them moist. Swelling of the eyelid may be localized due to chalazion, stye etc., or it could be a generalized swelling due to edema of the eye.

Floppy Iris Syndrome

Floppy iris syndrome is associated with a high risk of complications following cataract surgery.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Routine Eye Examination

A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and complexity of tests required to fully evaluate vision and the health of the patients eyes.

More News on:

Nervous Tic Eye Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Allergy Eye Drops Routine Eye Examination Quiz On Eye Donation Floppy Iris Syndrome Eyelid Bump Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies 

What's New on Medindia

Truths about being Left-Handed

Health Benefits of Pomelo

Linear Accelerator (LINAC)
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive