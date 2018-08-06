medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Novel Nuclear Medicine Method Effectively Detects Neuroendocrine Tumors

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 8, 2018 at 2:40 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New radiolabeled tracer 68Ga-OPS202 was found to better detect neuroendocrine tumors than current methods, stated study featured in the June issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine.
Novel Nuclear Medicine Method Effectively Detects Neuroendocrine Tumors
Novel Nuclear Medicine Method Effectively Detects Neuroendocrine Tumors

Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) can occur in almost any organ, but they are most commonly observed in the pancreas and gastrointestinal tract. The average time until diagnosis is 3 to 10 years. An estimated 40 to 95 percent of cancerous gastroenteropancreatic NETs (GEP-NETs) have spread to other parts of the body (metastasized) by the time of diagnosis.

Most GEP-NETs express a high density of somatostatin receptor subtype 2 (sst2). These receptors have, therefore, become a prime target for imaging and treating these tumors. Currently, gallium-68 (68Ga)-DOTATOC/-TATE for diagnostic imaging and lutetium-177 (177Lu)-DOTATOC/-TATE for therapy are paired for "theranostic" identification and treatment of NETs.

Preclinical and preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the novel radiolabeled tracer 68Ga-OPS202, an sst antagonist with a high affinity for sst2, has the potential to perform better than an sst agonist such as 68Ga-DOTATOC because 68Ga-OPS202 binds to more sst receptor binding sites than sst agonists.

This first-in-human Phase 1/2 study, included 12 patients with well differentiated GEP-NETs. Based on total numbers of detected malignant lesions, the optimal time window for the scan was determined to be between 1 and 2 hours. The study shows that 68Ga-OPS202 is rapidly cleared from the blood, resulting in low background activity, especially in the liver and gastrointestinal tract.

"Even though the effective dose of 68Ga-OPS202 is comparable to other 68Ga-labeled somatostatin analogs, there are striking differences concerning its biodistribution and organ doses such as liver, gastrointestinal tract, pancreas, lung and spleen," explains Damian Wild, MD, PhD, University Hospital Basel in Basel, Switzerland.

He points out, "The lower organ doses and tracer uptake of 68Ga-OPS202, especially in the gastrointestinal tract and the liver, is clinically relevant, as it allows improvement of the imaging contrast (tumor-to-background ratios) and sensitivity for detecting primary tumor or liver metastases of GEP-NETs (as shown in comparison to 68Ga-DOTATOC in Phase 2 of the study, also published in the June JNM). Important for patients is that 68Ga-OPS202 was well tolerated and did not raise any safety concerns."

Wild states, "68Ga-OPS202 could be a favorable alternative to the current radiolabeled somatostatin agonists in use in the clinic for PET/CT imaging of neuroendocrine tumor patients. In addition, due to their enhanced binding properties, radiolabeled sst antagonists may open a new avenue for PET imaging and targeted radionuclide therapy in non-neuroendocrine tumor indications. In that sense 68Ga-OPS202 is the ideal theranostic companion for 177Lu-OPS201 targeted radionuclide therapy."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Carcinoid Tumors

Carcinoid Tumors

Carcinoid tumors is a benign tumor that results in carcinoid syndrome. Only 8 to 10% of all carcinoid tumors are associated with the carcinoid syndrome.

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

Test Your Knowledge on Gastric Cancer

Test Your Knowledge on Gastric Cancer

cabbages and potatoes reduce the risk of gastric cancer. Studies such as these aid in controlling the incidence of this type of cancer. ...

Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes

Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes

Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Gamma Camera / Scintillation Camera

Gamma Camera / Scintillation Camera

Gamma cameras may not be as well-known as x-rays or CT scans, but they are invaluable to radiology and various medical specialties like oncology. Find out how they work & why we need them.

Radioisotope Scan

Radioisotope Scan

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Nuclear Medicine

Renal Isotope Scan

Renal Isotope Scan

A renal isotope scan is a diagnostic test to study the structure and function of the kidneys using radioactive tracer. It takes anything from 1 to 3 hours to perform.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Radioisotope Scan Gamma Camera / Scintillation Camera Renal Isotope Scan 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if ...

 Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar puncture is a diagnostic procedure to obtain a sample of cerebrospinal fluid surrounding the ...

 Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...