medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Novel Method Explains Metabolic Vulnerabilities in Kidney Cancer

by Iswarya on  August 30, 2018 at 6:13 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study used intraoperative infusions of specified glucose in patients about to have surgery to remove the kidney cancer and to evaluate how the tumors use glucose. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cell Metabolism.
Novel Method Explains Metabolic Vulnerabilities in Kidney Cancer
Novel Method Explains Metabolic Vulnerabilities in Kidney Cancer

To halt the growth of cancer cells, you have to know what feeds them.

Researchers at the nationally recognized Kidney Cancer Program at UT Southwestern's Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center have developed a novel approach using glucose that may open up new opportunities for therapeutic intervention.

Kidney cancer is one of the ten most prevalent malignancies in the world, and its frequency is increasing. According to UT Southwestern, the most common type, accounting for 70 percent of all kidney cancers, is clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), a tumor characterized by the buildup of sugar and fat.

A team of investigators led by Dr. Kevin Courtney, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, and Dr. Elizabeth Maher, Professor of Internal Medicine and the Theodore H. Strauss Professor in Neuro-Oncology, used intraoperative infusions of labeled glucose in patients about to have surgery to remove the kidney cancer to assess how the tumors use glucose.

The study found that ccRCC tumors process glucose differently than most tissues. Rather than breaking glucose down completely through the tricarboxylic acid cycle to extract the maximum amount of energy, the tumor cells stopped short. This suggests that by avoiding the complete breakdown of glucose, cancer cells may have access to other building blocks to support their growth.

"Not long ago, most cancer biologists thought that glycolysis, the partial degradation of glucose to lactate, was an essential feature of aggressive tumors. This idea persisted for a century although it was based entirely on analyzing cancer cell metabolism outside of the body," said Dr. Ralph DeBerardinis, Professor at the Children's Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator.

"When we began to study metabolism directly in cancer patients, we realized that glycolysis was not a universal feature of aggressive tumors. The new findings in ccRCC demonstrate that some tumors do rely on glycolysis and that these isotope labeling techniques can identify tumors using very different kinds of metabolism," added Dr. DeBerardinis, the Joel B. Steinberg, M.D. Chair in Pediatrics and a Sowell Family Scholar in Medical Research.

The team found that ccRCC tumors are unique when compared with non-small cell lung cancers and glioblastoma (brain) tumors.

"To our knowledge, this is the first study to demonstrate stark differences in how ccRCC tumors in patients metabolize glucose relative to normal kidney tissue or other tumor types," Dr. Courtney said.

The results underscore the metabolic shift that occurs in ccRCC. "We are excited to continue these studies to find metabolic vulnerabilities in ccRCC that may pave the way to new treatments," said Divya Bezwada, co-first author of the study and a graduate student in the laboratory of Dr. DeBerardinis.

The UTSW team is supported in part by a Specialized Program of Research Excellence (SPORE) award from the National Cancer Institute, one of two such awards for kidney cancer in the country, and additional funding from the National Institutes of Health, the National Cancer Institute, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, the American Chemical Society, and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

"By applying a sensitive technique involving isotope-labeled tracers in patients, this team is poised to make important discoveries that reveal how kidney cancer cells grow," said Dr. James Brugarolas, Director of the Kidney Cancer Program and Professor of Internal Medicine, who holds the Sherry Wigley Crow Cancer Research Endowed Chair in Honor of Robert Lewis Kirby, M.D.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma is kidney cancer that affects the lining of the kidney tubules. The initial stages of the cancer are asymptomatic and this makes early management of the disease difficult.

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) of Kidney Tumors

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) of Kidney Tumors

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is a medical procedure that uses electrical energy and heat to destroy cancer cells. Know more about the benefits and risks of RFA.

Wilms Tumor

Wilms Tumor

Wilms tumor or nephroblastoma is the most common cancerous kidney tumor in children of less than 5 years of age. Most children with favorable histology can be cured of the cancer.

Mechanism that Causes Recurrence of Kidney Cancer Identified

Mechanism that Causes Recurrence of Kidney Cancer Identified

A molecular mechanism that causes kidney cancer to resist drug treatment. An enzyme called NOX4 is the culprit in kidney cancer evolution.

Hematuria

Hematuria

Hematuria is a condition marked by the presence of red blood cells (erythrocytes) in the urine. The bleeding may occur just once or it may be recurrent.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Urinary Stones In Children

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Kidney Hematuria 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual (below the nail) melanoma is a rare skin cancer that develops due to activated ...

 Cenegermin-bkbj For Neurotrophic Keratitis

Cenegermin-bkbj For Neurotrophic Keratitis

Cenegermin-bkbj eye drops are used to treat moderate or severe disease of the cornea called ...

 Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol is used as an add-on therapy with clobazam and valproate to treat seizures associated ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive