About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Novel Brain Signaling to Curb Overeating

by Karishma Abhishek on November 19, 2021 at 12:03 AM
Font : A-A+

Novel Brain Signaling to Curb Overeating

Novel way of brain signaling associated with fullness after eating is found by scientists at the University of Pennsylvania, published in the journal Nature.

Overeating and obesity can be life-threatening in genetic disorders like Prader Willi syndrome, where people have an insatiable appetite (never feel full even after a hearty meal).

Advertisement


The present study finds that this constant hunger results in part due to disordered signaling in the brain's cerebellum (brain region involved in motor control and balance).

Cerebellum and Hunger

The team confirmed their findings through investigations in mice that uncovered a subset of cerebellar neurons that signals satiation after eating. Activating these neurons allowed the animals to eat 50-75% smaller meals.
Advertisement

"This was mind-blowing. In fact, it was so mind-blowing I thought it had to be wrong. It's amazing that you can still find areas of the brain that are important for basic survival behaviors that we had never before implicated. And these brain regions are important in robust ways," says Nicholas Betley, an assistant professor of biology in the School of Arts & Sciences who led the study.

The study thereby highlights that the neurons in specific nuclei of the cerebellum (anterior deep cerebellar nuclei, aDCN) are involved in assisting the animals to regulate their meal size.

Dopamine Signaling and aDCN

Moreover, the study also established a relationship between dopamine signaling and aDCN activity. The aDCN-activated mice had shown a severely hindered dopamine increase.

"Other people have seen that when you activate dopaminergic neurons with dopamine, or take away dopamine, the animal will eat less. There may be a Goldilocks principle, making sure you eat just enough." Too much dopamine blocks the subsequent dopamine spike to rewards, ultimately changing behavior. "We think this is why the animal stops eating," Betley says. "It's no longer rewarding enough to continue", says, Betley.

The study may thereby help formulate a novel target for therapies that could dramatically curb overeating. The team further anticipates delivering a more complete overall picture of how hunger and satiety are regulated in the brain.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Personalized T Cell Immunotherapy For Pediatric Brain Tumors

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Wisdom Teeth
Wisdom Teeth
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Sleep Eating Disorders Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Weight Loss Program For Men Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Recommended Reading
Mini Brains may Hold Potential in Treating Nervous Disorders
Mini Brains may Hold Potential in Treating Nervous Disorders
Cambridge researchers have developed 'mini brains' that allow them to study neurological disorders ....
Covid-Related Parenting Stress Impacted Eating Habits of Children: Study
Covid-Related Parenting Stress Impacted Eating Habits of Children: Study
Children are not able to self-regulate what or how much food they are eating leading to harmful ......
Young People in Japan Diagnosed With Eating Disorder Anorexia Up 60%: Study
Young People in Japan Diagnosed With Eating Disorder Anorexia Up 60%: Study
In Japan, the number of young people diagnosed with the eating disorder anorexia has boosted around ...
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating
Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating
Just like a pedometer counts aerobic steps, the bite counter counts every bite taken. It rings an al...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Sleep Eating Disorders
Sleep Eating Disorders
Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...
Weight Loss Program For Men
Weight Loss Program For Men
Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight und...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close