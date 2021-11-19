Novel Brain Signaling to Curb Overeating

Advertisement

The team confirmed their findings through investigations in mice that uncovered a subset of cerebellar neurons that signals satiation after eating.says Nicholas Betley, an assistant professor of biology in the School of Arts & Sciences who led the study.The study thereby highlights that the(anterior deep cerebellar nuclei, aDCN) are involved in assisting the animals toDopamine Signaling and aDCNMoreover, the study also established a relationship between dopamine signaling and aDCN activity.says, Betley.The study may thereby help formulate a novel target for therapies that could dramatically curb overeating. The team further anticipates delivering a more complete overall picture of how hunger and satiety are regulated in the brain.Source: Medindia