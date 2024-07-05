NITI Aayog Launches `Sampoornata Abhiyan`

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Launch events were held across all 112 Aspirational Districts and 500 Aspirational Blocks. This three-month campaign, spanning from July 4 to September 30, aims for 100% saturation of 12 critical social sector indicators in these regions ().Throughout the campaign, district and block officials, along with elected representatives, will organize awareness activities such as Gram Sabhas, street plays (Nukkad Natak), nutrition fairs (Paushtik Aahar Mela), health camps, ICDS camps, awareness marches and rallies, exhibitions, and competitions in poster making and poetry, all centered around the 12 targeted themes.NITI Aayog noted that officials and Young Professionals are actively participating in the launch events across 300 districts to support local governance in effectively organizing and executing the campaign.The collaboration with Central Ministries, Departments, and state and Union Territory governments is expected to enhance efforts to achieve the campaign’s goals and promote Competitive and Cooperative Federalism, ensuring socio-economic development in rural areas. The Aspirational Districts and Blocks committed to the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' by taking the 'Sampoornata Pledge,' affirming their dedication to achieving the campaign’s objectives and accelerating progress towards full saturation of the identified indicators.Source-IANS