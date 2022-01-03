Nintedanib Useful for Patients With Autoimmune Lung Diseases

Nintedanib, a drug that helps prevent changes to lung tissue, may help patients with fibrosing autoimmune disease-related interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), as per the study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.
ILDs are a common manifestation of systemic autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.
In the trial, 170 patients with autoimmune disease-related ILDs were randomized to Nintedanib or placebo.
The rate of decline in FVC over one year was -75.9 mL/year with Nintedanib versus -178.6 mL/year with placebo.
"Until now, therapies that can significantly reduce the rate of decline in lung function in connective tissue disease-related ILDs characterized by progressive fibrosis have been lacking".
"We now have a therapeutic approach that offers a strategy for reducing the morbidity associated with these diseases", said lead author Eric L. Matteson, MD, MPH, of the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.
