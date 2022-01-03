Nintedanib Useful for Patients With Autoimmune Lung Diseases

Advertisement

Investigators assessed patients' forced vital capacity (FVC), or the maximum amount of air one can forcibly exhale from the lungs after fully inhaling. (FVC is a predictor of mortality in patients with autoimmune disease-associated ILDs.)The rate of decline in FVC over one year was -75.9 mL/year with Nintedanib versus -178.6 mL/year with placebo."Until now, therapies that can significantly reduce the rate of decline in lung function in connective tissue disease-related ILDs characterized by progressive fibrosis have been lacking"."We now have a therapeutic approach that offers a strategy for reducing the morbidity associated with these diseases", said lead author Eric L. Matteson, MD, MPH, of the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.Source: Medindia