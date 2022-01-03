BDR Pharma Introduces Novel Prostate Cancer Drug

BDR Pharmaceuticals has launched novel prostate cancer drug named "Enzalutamide" in 160 mg strength.
Under the brand name BDENZA 160mg, it has introduced the medication at Rs 6,300 for a strip of seven tablets.
The medicine was previously available in 40 mg and 80 mg strength, for which patients had to consume two tablets a day.
Raheel Shah, Director Business Development from BDR Pharmaceuticals Int'l, Mumbai said, "Our focused launch of such expanded brand strength will definitely add value to Indian Oncology patients as well as provide opportunity for Medical Physicians to comply with patient outcome and standard treatment protocol". "This represents firm commitment to providing access to affordable medicines for Indian cancer patients with high a quality standard".
