BDR Pharma Introduces Novel Prostate Cancer Drug

by Angela Mohan on March 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM
BDR Pharma Introduces Novel Prostate Cancer Drug

BDR Pharmaceuticals has launched novel prostate cancer drug named "Enzalutamide" in 160 mg strength.

Under the brand name BDENZA 160mg, it has introduced the medication at Rs 6,300 for a strip of seven tablets.

The medicine was previously available in 40 mg and 80 mg strength, for which patients had to consume two tablets a day.

The objective behind the launch of Enzalutamide 160 mg is to ensure better efficacy, minimum side effects, contain relapse cases by blocking the hormones of cancer cells providing an evolved treatment, BDR Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.
"Our focused launch of such expanded brand strength will add value to Indian oncology patients as well as provide an opportunity for medical physicians to comply with patient outcome and standard treatment protocol.

"This represents a firm commitment to providing access to affordable medicines for Indian cancer patients with high-quality standards", BDR Pharmaceuticals Director Business Development.

