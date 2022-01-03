BDR Pharma Introduces Novel Prostate Cancer Drug

Advertisement

The objective behind the launch of Enzalutamide 160 mg is to ensure better efficacy, minimum side effects, contain relapse cases by blocking the hormones of cancer cells providing an evolved treatment, BDR Pharmaceuticals said in a statement."Our focused launch of such expanded brand strength will add value to Indian oncology patients as well as provide an opportunity for medical physicians to comply with patient outcome and standard treatment protocol."This represents a firm commitment to providing access to affordable medicines for Indian cancer patients with high-quality standards", BDR Pharmaceuticals Director Business Development.Raheel Shah, Director Business Development from BDR Pharmaceuticals Int'l, Mumbai said, "Our focused launch of such expanded brand strength will definitely add value to Indian Oncology patients as well as provide opportunity for Medical Physicians to comply with patient outcome and standard treatment protocol". "This represents firm commitment to providing access to affordable medicines for Indian cancer patients with high a quality standard".