medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Wearable Ultrasound Patch Can Help Monitor Blood Pressure

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 17, 2018 at 12:45 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Newly developed wearable ultrasound patch can measure your blood pressure accurately, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.
New Wearable Ultrasound Patch Can Help Monitor Blood Pressure
New Wearable Ultrasound Patch Can Help Monitor Blood Pressure

NIBIB-funded researchers are literally breaking barriers using ultrasound waves emitted from a flexible patch to accurately measure central blood pressure and help detect cardiovascular problems earlier. For a while now, smart, wearable devices have had the ability to capture how many steps we take in a day or measure our heart rate, but researchers are starting to take it a step further.

"Using ultrasound to measure blood pressure is not a new concept," explains Randy King, Ph.D., director of the program in Ultrasound at the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB). "But in this research, the scientists have taken an innovative approach to couple ultrasound with wearables to engineer their prototype. Other blood pressure ultrasound methods are limited by a handheld probe operated by a technician, which can lead to inaccurate and variable readings."

When asked about blood pressure, most think about an inflatable cuff that wraps around the upper arm, which measures peripheral blood pressure. Rather than assessing pressure value at peripheral sites, the central blood pressure measurement requires the recording of blood flow in the aorta near the heart. The central blood pressure can be a critical vital signal for assisting detection and diagnosis of heart problems.

However, obtaining a central blood pressure is not always easy. Other non-invasive devices can measure the flow of blood in major vessels near the aorta but do not always give accurate readings. Often, readings vary between tests and technicians because the device is required to be held at very particular angles and pressures to obtain the best measurements. The most accurate method requires an invasive procedure where a sensor is inserted into the aorta through an artery in the groin or wrist.

"We have only been scratching the surface with wearable devices so far. They haven't yet been used to detect vital signs below the skin surface," said Sheng Xu, Ph.D., the study's senior investigator, from the University of California San Diego, "but my team is ready to tackle that challenge." Xu's team published their work in Nature Biomedical Engineering.

A silicone patch capable of emitting ultrasound waves, up to a depth of about 1.5 inches, can monitor blood pressure waveform by continuously recording the diameter of a pulsating blood vessel. As graduate student, Chonghe Wang explained, "Our approach to the design of the patch was unconventional. In order to make our device flexible and stretchable, we needed to bridge rigid, electronic "islands" with spring-like copper wires." This design is named an island-bridge structure. As electricity passes through the "islands," transducers emit the ultrasound waves.

Customized software translates the recorded measurements into a blood pressure waveform to show changes in blood pressure. The peaks and valleys of a waveform represent heart activity which is used to indicate cardiovascular problems, such as hypertension, heart disease, and valve dysfunctions.

So far, researchers have had success testing the patch on the neck, forearm, wrist, and foot of a study participant. The patch performance was similar while participants were stationary or exercising, which researchers attribute to its flexibility and unique design.

Currently, electricity to the patch is delivered through external wires that are hooked up to a power source and readings are sent back to data processing units. Xu said, "I am optimistic that someday this device will be empowering to patients and improve public healthcare, but there are still barriers to get this to the bedside." Currently, his team is attempting to make the device wireless by incorporating a power source, wireless communication, and data processing units into the patch.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Blood Pressure Screening

Hypertension accounts for nearly 6% deaths worldwide.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

High Blood Pressure Can be Diagnosed and Managed by Home Monitoring

Home readings of blood pressure can be used to diagnose and monitor hypertension (elevated blood pressure) since clinic readings may not always reflect true blood pressure.

New Wearable Technology Can Help Monitor Blood Pressure

High blood pressure (BP) can put you at higher risk for heart disease and stroke. Newly developed wearable technology can help patients to monitor blood pressure easily.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Egg Donation

The term ‘Egg Donation’ is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Radioisotope Scan

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Nuclear Medicine

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Ultrasound

Ultrasound scan or sonogram uses sound waves to obtain images of the internal organs. Ultrasound scan is used during pregnancy and to examine breast, abdomen, renal and thyroid.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Radioisotope Scan Egg Donation Ultrasound Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks 

What's New on Medindia

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Quail Eggs and its Amazing Health Benefits

Nutritional Yeast - Is it Good for You?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive